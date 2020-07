PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / Please be advised that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Denbury Resources (DNR) Announces it's Evaluating Acquisition Proposal at $1.2 a Share" issued by ACCESSWIRE on July 20 at 5:50:00 AM. The Press release information is incorrect.

