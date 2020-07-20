Commercialisation of hydrogen production is a Government priority. Today seven applicants for ARENA funding of large-scale hydrogen proposals made it through to the next round, in which they will submit full applications for projects that will be expected to commence construction in 2022.From pv magazine Australia. The Australian Renewable Energy Agency shortlisted seven companies from 36 expressions of interest in its $70 million Renewable Hydrogen Deployment Funding Round, which is designed to fast track development of renewable hydrogen in Australia. "The best way to help build a hydrogen industry," ...

