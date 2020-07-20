Oduwa Blockchain Solutions Ltd.: A New Cryptocurrency Offers a Solution to Africa's Financial Trouble

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / Co-founded by Bright Enabulele, the Oduwa Coin is a revolutionary digital payment ecosystem and the fintech solution to Africa's financial trouble. Africa is one of the regions with the most complicated payment systems. Many countries in this part of the world are affected by a problematic system that drains out people's income and remittances that locals receive from family members abroad. The continent is also populated by underserved and unbanked communities. The need for a smart and trusted solution is necessary to overcome most of the issues these communities face on a daily basis.

Oduwa coin was designed to function as digital cash using peer to peer technology to settle all its transactions on its own blockchain network. Built around the principles of self Governance and decentralization, this hybrid blockchain technology values privacy, efficiency, and security due to the asset protection the block provides for its user, popularised by the initiative of its community.

Oduwa Coin is the gateway to underserved communities around the world. Oduwa coin provides all OWC users with the possibility to protect their assets against future volatility. At a time where cash is discouraged, empowering the underserved communities throughout the world is more important than ever before.

Defined as a next-generation digital payment system, this innovative solution could bring great advantages to underserved communities. Additionally, the coin can be mined by everyone who wishes to join the network nodes. The blockchain itself was built on a proof of stake consensus mechanism and generates a decent reward for participants. Through the Oduwa community, everyone can buy, sell, make payments, gifts, donations, and earn rewards when mining Oduwa coins.

Oduwa intends to change the way Africa does business with the rest of the world, leading the way for borderless payments, cashless payments, and merchant settlement for the underserved communities around the globe.

