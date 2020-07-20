Anzeige
20.07.2020
Professional Holding Corp. To Announce Second Quarter Earnings

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) announced today that its financial results for the quarter that ended June 30, 2020 will be made public in a press release and investor slide presentation on Monday, July 27, 2020.

About Professional Holding Corp. and Professional Bank:

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD), is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a Florida state-chartered bank established in 2008. Professional Bank focuses on providing creative, relationship-driven commercial banking products and services designed to meet the needs of small to medium-sized businesses, the owners and operators of these businesses, other professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Bank currently operates through a network of nine locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. It also has a Digital Innovation Center located in Cleveland, Ohio. For more information, visit www.myprobank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Media Contacts:

Todd Templin or Eric Kalis, BoardroomPR
ttemplin@boardroompr.com/ekalis@boardroompr.com
954-290-0810

SOURCE: Professional Holding Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/598097/Professional-Holding-Corp-To-Announce-Second-Quarter-Earnings

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
