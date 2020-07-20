According to Quantzig, the main reason for organizations to create a data-driven marketing strategy is all about driving smarter questions, which will elicit thoughtful answers using accessible data, leading to smarter decisions that increase organizations' customer base and garner more revenue all while keeping a check on costs to maximize marketing return on investments.

Describing the business objective as customer-centric doesn't only require more money in product and customer relationship, but also requires to pay attention to the real-time analytics.

"Marketing strategy is primarily aimed at combining an organization's marketing goals into a comprehensive plan. An ideal marketing strategy plan focuses on the right product mix in order to maximize the profit and ensure business sustainability," says a marketing analytics expert at Quantzig

Key highlights -

Every marketing team uses different types of marketing strategy which includes demand generation, digital content, events, and partnerships. It is vital for the marketing teams to establish clearly defined, actionable strategies.

It is essential for companies to understand that formulating a marketing strategy plan will be an ongoing effort for the company. So, marketing teams must constantly look for places to improve and enhance the plan.

Marketing strategy is a comprehensive plan formulated for achieving the marketing objectives of a business. It is the main foundation of a marketing plan and is designed after a detailed market research is carried out. A marketing strategy helps an organization concentrate its scarce resources on the best-possible opportunities so as to increase sales and gain an edge over its competitors. If marketing analytics is leveraged while formulating a marketing strategy, it optimizes the effectiveness of the marketing strategy by providing data-driven, actionable insights, and aids in increasing the marketing. Read the complete article for comprehensive insights: https://bit.ly/30pxFIG

Steps to Build an Effective Marketing Strategy

1: Identify the overarching goals

2: Analyze industry positioning

3: Evaluate, modify, and repeat

Marketing strategy is an essential tool for any good business. It helps businesses reach out to and connect with their target audience, aiding them in growing the business in the long run. Marketing analytics helps organizations measure, analyze, and manage their marketing strategy to optimize its effectiveness and their marketing return on investment.

