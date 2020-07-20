According to Quantzig, food delivery service providers should adopt big data analytics to stay competitive

Big data analytics combined with predictive analytics can help estimate the average order value enabling food delivery platforms to target the right customers

Quantzig, a leader in delivering scalable analytics solutions and data science services, today announced the completion of its recent article that sheds light on how big data analytics could help food delivery service providers.

"Food delivery apps are revolutionizing the food industry by making use of big data analytics to enhance their market reach and customer satisfaction rates," says a big data analytics expert at Quantzig

Key highlights-

To get the most out of customer data for a food delivery app, one needs a centralized platform that can offer instant insights into customer relationship management, customer data management, and omnichannel personalization

Big data analytics helps to understand customers' sentiments and tendencies by combining unstructured data with transactional data sets

Big data analytics helps food delivery platforms to track and analyze customer preferences

Food delivery apps are becoming very popular, especially among the millennial segment of customers due to the convenience involved in the usage of these food delivery apps. The escalating competition level among the food delivery apps to improve customer satisfaction and customer retention rates have forced the food delivery companies to explore new ways of improvement, and this where big data analytics comes into the picture. Big data analytics can help food delivery companies and apps to drive profits by improving customer satisfaction levels. Big data analytics in the food delivery industry helps to understand the customers better and provide services according to the customers' preferences, enabling personalized and value-added services. Read the complete article for comprehensive insights: https://bit.ly/3hvkwVB

Three Reasons Why Big Data in the Food Industry is Important

1: Accurate delivery time estimates

2: Improve operational efficiency

3: Service personalization

