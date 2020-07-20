BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, July 20
BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
Transactions in own shares
In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (theCompany) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 1 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc.
Ordinary Shares:
|Date of purchase:
|20 July 2020
|Number of ordinary shares purchased:
|50,000
|Lowest price per share:
|160p
|Highest price per share:
|160p
|Trading venue:
|JPSI
|Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:
|50,000
|Weighted average price per day per trading venue:
|160p
The Company intends for the purchased shares to be cancelled.
Following the above transaction, the Company holds 10,093,332 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 22,555,600 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).
In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.5.1 the Company announces that shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 30.9% of the Company's total issued share capital (32,648,932 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) is currently held in treasury.
For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and, with effect from 22 July 2020, should use the figure of 22,555,600 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.
All enquiries:
Kevin Mayger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
20 July 2020
Tel: 0207 743 1098