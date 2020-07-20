Widespread Use Across Plethora of Applications to Bring Exceptional Growth Opportunities for EMI Shielding Market, 7.2% CAGR Between 2019 and 2027: TMR

- The benefits of EMI shielding such as enhanced safety and operation efficiency to the end user may assist greatly in increasing the growth rate of the global EMI shielding market

- Asia Pacific and North America may serve as a prominent growth contributing regions for the EMI shielding market during the forecast period

ALBANY, New York, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing demand for consumer electronics and the booming automobile sector may serve as prominent growth generating factors for the global EMI shielding market. Furthermore, the ongoing innovations in particle-filled elastomers and silicone compounding may help the EMI shielding market to penetrate across untapped applications due to extended benefits.

Considering the aforementioned growth factors, the researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR) predict the global EMI shielding market to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2017. The global EMI shielding market was valued at US$ 6.3 bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ 11.4 bn by 2027.

EMI shielding has gained considerable traction in the electronics industry. A string of factors such as novel technological advancements and frequent product launches may bring immense growth opportunities for the EMI shielding market from 2019 to 2027. The large-scale usage of varied EMI shielding materials in diverse applications may further encourage the growth of the EMI shielding market.

EMI Shielding Market: Key Findings

Consumer electronics may serve as the leading growth contributor in terms of application throughout the forecast period of 2019-2027

Asia Pacific may serve as a prominent region of growth for the EMI shielding market due to rapid technological advancements

Europe may also incur substantial growth for the EMI shielding market from 2019 to 2027

EMI Shielding Market: Growth Prospects

Technological innovations in the field of consumer electronics coupled with the booming automobile sector may invite tremendous growth opportunities for the EMI shielding market across the forecast period.

The use of EMI shielding in automobile devices such as keyless ignitions, remote starters, power windows, and power seats may invite sizeable growth for the EMI shielding market

The aerospace sector is also witnessing an increase in demand for EMI shielding as it helps in reducing electromagnetic interference during operations

Key players in the EMI shielding market are in constant pursuit of business expansion through discovering opportunities in untapped sectors and applications; this aspect may eventually result in an increased growth rate across the forecast period

Medical equipment can be protected through EMI shielding. Therefore, the use of EMI shielding in novel applications may trigger good growth opportunities for the EMI shielding market

EMI Shielding Market: Growth Dampeners

Stringent rules and regulations imposed by the European Union and other countries regarding the restriction of electromagnetic radiations from electronic devices may prove to be a major obstacle for producing advanced electronic devices. This, in turn, will indirectly prove to be a growth obstacle for the EMI shielding market. The high cost of EMI shielding process equipment may clip the wings of growth of the EMI shielding market.

EMI Shielding Market: Prominent Participants

Some well-established players in the EMI shielding market are 3M, Chomerics, Omega Shielding Products, Schaffner Group, ETS-Lindgren, HEICO Corporation, RTP Company, Laird PLC, and Tech-Etch, Inc.

Global EMI Shielding Market: Segmentation

By Material Type

Conductive Coatings and Paints

Conductive Polymers

EMI/EMC Filters

Metal Shielding Products

Others

By End-use Industry

Telecommunication and IT

Healthcare

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Consumer electronics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

