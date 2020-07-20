When retailers are faced with issues such as tier-one suppliers not having visibility into their own supply chain network or not being forthcoming with the data on them or even the onset of a pandemic, retailers can form a hypothesis to mitigate the risks of supply chain disruption.

In case of a setback, understanding its impact across multi-tier supply chain processes enables businesses to overcome the setback with a faster restart and get back to normal quickly.

Retailers, especially in the grocery segment, who are heavily dependent on global sourcing for their stock are facing hard choices in crisis management amid the supply chain disruptions due to the outbreak of COVID 19. Request a FREE proposal to know how supply chain analytics can help in mitigating the risks of supply chain disruptions.

Empty supermarket shelves and shortages of essential supplies are one of the visible impacts to consumers of the world-wide supply chain disruption caused by the outbreak of COVID 19. The unseen impacts are production stoppages across the globe and the shortages of raw materials and finished goods that are, indeed, the cause of the visible impacts. Businesses have sharpened their risk mitigation tools after each successive disruption to supply chains, but COVID 19 is leading to challenges that businesses have not accounted for and has led to a massive disruption of supply chains, not witnessed previously by business owners. Read the complete article for comprehensive insights: https://bit.ly/2Bfsqmp

Supply Chain Analytics Engagement Summary

The client is a Canadian grocery retailer known for their prompt services and customer support initiatives and is one of the most well-known grocery brands in Canada. With the outbreak of COVID-19, the client faced a sudden surge in demand for groceries and other daily utilities due to which posed several challenges like inventory shortages, warehouse discrepancies, and out of stock scenarios. This Canadian retailer approached Quantzig to leverage its expertise in supply chain analytics to improve their supply chain network and mitigate the risks of this global supply chain disruption.

To help this client leverage supply chain analytics to improve supply chain networks, experts at Quantzig chose a comprehensive approach that led to holistic improvements in their supply chain network. This supply chain analytics engagement also helped the client improve their turnovers by enhancing customer support.

Value Delivered

Streamlined supply chains networks and improved business agility

Mitigated supply chain shock effects

Re-defined stock replenishment plans

Improved supply chain operations management

Enhanced customer service levels

