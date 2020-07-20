A Story of Dedication and Persistence: Eddy Loeza

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / Entrepreneur Eddy Loeza has faced numerous life challenges, but that never stopped him from chasing something bigger than him. In December 2018, he made his decision to go all in with his business so he didn't have to depend on anyone else for his income. He took responsibility for his life outcome by getting started right away. Since then, his life has been elevated to new heights as he crushes milestones in all aspects of his life.

Eddy comes from a hard-working immigrant family who always made the necessary sacrifices for the betterment of the family. Growing up, his parents taught him many life lessons that stuck with him during his 4 years active as an infantry marine. His father always told him "tienes que luchar," which meant that he had to fight for what he wanted in life. His father's advice is what gave Eddy the drive to fight through any adversity he faced to achieve his goals.

When first starting his Real Estate Investment Company, Eddy Loeza went through ups and downs just as any business does during the beginning stages. Even though he had little knowledge on the real estate industry when he first started, his passion for building multiple streams of income and getting out of the rat race drove him to get started. He started this business while he was a full-time student with 2 jobs and a son on the way. This is a testimony to his work ethic and persistence, because he never had the perfect time to start, but did it anyway. Oftentimes, he would have to look at properties before his son woke up in the mornings, and would rush back to make sure his son was taken care of for the day. This motivation came from within, and he wasn't going to let all of his parents' hard work go to waste. Eddy was determined to give back to his parents for all of the sacrifices they made along the way.

Eddy faced many challenges when he was first getting started with a lot of people saying negative things about him and his business. He received a lot of hate and backlash, and his clear vision is what pushed him forward no matter the obstacles he faced. His biggest advice to new entrepreneurs and business owners is to "Go all in, because even if you fail, you will fail forward." He experienced fear, stress, and failure in the beginning which made him quickly learn that he had to embrace these challenges and let them drive his business in the desired direction.

Moving forward, Eddy wants to build a strong team and expand nationwide. Not only is Eddy a terrific business operator, but he is also balancing this time with his family and other hobbies. Eddy has found success in business because he puts his clients goals and values ahead of his own. The motto of the business is "Ambition, Service, and Improving lives through Real Estate." If he does not follow all 3, he considers himself doing a disservice to his clients. He dedicates a lot of his success to the memories and experiences of all his friends and mentors in the marine corps that molded him to be who he is today. To learn more about Eddy Loeza and his business, click here.

