Promising Growth Expected for Term Insurance Market Due to Uncertainties Caused by Pandemics and Emergency Situations, ~4% CAGR Expected Across 2020-2030, Predicts Transparency Market Research

The availability of term insurance at lower costs with benefits similar to permanent policies proves to be a dynamic growth factor for the term insurance market



Asia Pacific to bring exponential growth for the global term insurance market across the forecast period of 2020-2030

ALBANY, New York, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising need for insurance across the global populace is proving to be a knight in shining armor for the growth of the term insurance market. Furthermore, lower premium costs breathe fresh air of growth across the term insurance market. Term insurance also provides income tax benefits to individuals. The payouts come with tax exemptions according to the concerned tax laws.

The TMR analysts predict the global term insurance market to expand at a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period of 2020-2030. The frequent penetration of the global term insurance market is extrapolated to attain a market value of US$ 353.4 bn by the end of 2030.

Term insurance products are gaining considerable momentum due to the recent coronavirus pandemic. The SARS-CoV-2 outbreak has created an atmosphere of uncertainty, eventually bringing humungous growth prospects for the term insurance market. Moreover, the increasing awareness about insurance policies among the millennial and generation Z segment is anticipated to offer substantial growth for the term insurance market during the forecast period.

Term Insurance Market: Specialist Angle

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) mention escalating middle-class population in developing areas, ubiquitous availability of various term insurance covers, and the growing influence of digital sales as prime factors of growth. The analysts also predict that even if online sales are low compared to offline sales in the first tranche of the forecast period, the trend may change in the second half of the forecast period.

Term Insurance Market: Prominent Findings

The level term policy segment may observe splendid growth across the forecast period of 2020-2030; unchanging premiums and predictable financial protection are some of the highlights that may support the segment to grow at a rapid rate

The online aggregators segment may observe a jump in growth during 2020-2030

Asia Pacific served as a leading growth contributor in 2019 and will continue the same throughout the forecast period of 2020 to 2030

served as a leading growth contributor in 2019 and will continue the same throughout the forecast period of 2020 to 2030 Europe may also attract good growth for the term insurance market

Term Insurance Market: Growth Accelerators

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the looming clouds of uncertainty over a large populace may help in strengthening the growth rate of the global term insurance market to a great extent.

The overhaul of term insurance product policies may bring extensive growth; the change in the one-size-fits-all approach to a customer-centric approach may prove to be a growth generator for the term insurance market

Consistent digital advancements will help in burnishing the growth rate of the term insurance market considerably

Frequent upgrades and amendments in regard to improve the claim settling mechanism may serve as prominent growth enhancer for the term insurance market

Short Term COVID-19 Health Policies Hitting Bull's Eye of Growth for Term Insurance Market

Short term COVID-19 health cover policies may serve as a good growth multiplier for the term insurance market across the forecast period. The COVID-19 crisis is deepening at a rapid rate and so is the need for a insurance health cover. Many individuals do not opt for term insurance policies due to unaffordability and long premium terms. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) recently allowed health insurance providers to offer short term health policies. Therefore, such developments may invite splendid growth for the term insurance market.

Term Insurance Market: Segmentation

By Type

Level Term Policy

Renewable or Convertible

Annual Renewable Term

Mortgage Life Insurance

By Buying Channel

Direct Channel

Direct Email



Call Centers



Online Company Websites

Indirect Channel

Agency



Brokers



Online Aggregators

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and South America

