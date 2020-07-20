Accelerated Cloud Revenue Growth; Gross Margin Expansion; Strong Balance Sheet and Liquidity Position
IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced second-quarter 2020 earnings results.
"Our clients see the value of IBM's hybrid cloud platform, based on open technologies, at a time of unprecedented business disruption," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chief executive officer. "We are committed to building, with a growing ecosystem of partners, an enduring hybrid cloud platform that will serve as a powerful catalyst for innovation for our clients and the world."
Highlights for the second quarter include:
- GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $1.52
- Operating (non-GAAP) EPS of $2.18
- Revenue of $18.1 billion, down 5.4 percent (down 1.9 percent adjusting for divested businesses and currency)
-- Cloud Cognitive Software revenue up 3 percent (up 5 percent adjusting for currency)
-- Systems revenue up 6 percent
- Total cloud revenue of $6.3 billion, up 30 percent (up 34 percent adjusting for divested businesses and currency)
-- Total cloud revenue of $23.5 billion over the last 12 months, up 20 percent (up 23 percent adjusting for divested businesses and currency)
- Red Hat revenue up 17 percent (up 18 percent adjusting for currency), normalized for historical comparability
- GAAP gross profit margin of 48 percent, up 100 basis points; Operating (non-GAAP) gross profit margin of 49 percent up 160 basis points
- Net cash from operating activities of $15.1 billion and free cash flow of $11.5 billion, over the last 12 months
SECOND QUARTER 2020
Results Reflect the Impact of Items Related to
the Red Hat Acquisition Closed in July 2019
Pre-tax
Gross
Diluted
Net
Pre-tax
Income
Profit
EPS
Income
Income
Margin
Margin
GAAP from Continuing Operations
1.52
1.4B
1.6B
8.7
48.0
Year/Year
(46)
(46)
(43)
(5.8)
Pts
1.0
Pts
Operating (Non-GAAP)
2.18
1.9B
2.3B
12.8
49.0
Year/Year
(31)
(31)
(27)
(3.8)
Pts
1.6
Pts
"Our prudent financial management in these turbulent times enabled us to expand our gross profit margin, generate strong free cash flow and improve our liquidity position," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "We have the financial flexibility to continue to invest in our business and return value to our shareholders through our dividend policy."
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
In the second quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $3.6 billion, or $3.0 billion excluding Global Financing receivables. IBM's free cash flow was $2.3 billion. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends.
IBM ended the second quarter with $14.3 billion of cash on hand which includes marketable securities, up $5.2 billion from year-end 2019. Debt, including Global Financing debt of $21.9 billion, totaled $64.7 billion.
Segment Results for Second Quarter
Segment results reflect growing adoption of IBM's hybrid cloud platform while clients continue to shift priorities to preserve cash and maintain operational stability.
- Cloud Cognitive Software (includes Cloud Data Platforms which includes Red Hat, Cognitive Applications and Transaction Processing Platforms) - revenues of $5.7 billion, up 3 percent (up 5 percent adjusting for currency), with growth in Cloud Data Platforms, up 29 percent (up 30 percent adjusting for currency) led by Red Hat. Cognitive Applications and Transaction Processing Platforms declined. Cloud revenue more than doubled.
- Global Business Services (includes Consulting, Application Management and Global Process Services) - revenues of $3.9 billion, down 7 percent (down 6 percent adjusting for currency), driven by declines in Application Management and Consulting. Cloud revenue up 12 percent (up 13 percent adjusting for currency). Gross profit margin up 240 basis points.
- Global Technology Services (includes Infrastructure Cloud Services and Technology Support Services) revenues of $6.3 billion, down 8 percent (down 5 percent adjusting for currency). Cloud revenue up 18 percent (up 20 percent adjusting for currency).
- Systems (includes Systems Hardware and Operating Systems Software) - revenues of $1.9 billion, up 6 percent, led by IBM Z, up 69 percent (up 68 percent adjusting for currency). Storage Systems revenue up 2 percent (up 3 percent adjusting for currency); Power declined. Cloud revenue up 22 percent. Gross profit margin up 430 basis points.
- Global Financing (includes financing and used equipment sales) - revenues of $265 million, down 25 percent (down 23 percent adjusting for currency), reflecting the wind-down of OEM commercial financing. Gross profit margin up 360 basis points.
Year-To-Date 2020 Results
Consolidated diluted earnings per share was $2.83 compared to $4.58, down 38 percent year to year. Consolidated net income was $2.5 billion, down 38 percent year to year. Revenues for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 totaled $35.7 billion, a decrease of 4 percent year to year (down 1 percent adjusting for divested businesses and currency) compared with $37.3 billion for the first six months of 2019.
Operating (non-GAAP) diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $4.02 compared with $5.42 per diluted share for the 2019 period, a decrease of 26 percent. Operating (non-GAAP) net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $3.6 billion compared with $4.8 billion in the prior-year period, a decrease of 26 percent.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; adverse effects from environmental matters, tax matters and the company's pension plans; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities, and higher debt levels; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Presentation of Information in this Press Release
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:
IBM results
- adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);
- total revenue and cloud revenue adjusting for divested businesses and currency;
- Red Hat revenue normalized for historical comparability;
- presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;
- adjusting for free cash flow;
- net cash from operating activities, excluding Global Financing receivables.
The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.
Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
REVENUE
Cloud Cognitive Software
5,748
5,563
10,987
10,530
Global Business Services
3,890
4,197
8,027
8,353
Global Technology Services
6,316
6,837
12,783
13,711
Systems
1,852
1,753
3,220
3,081
Global Financing
265
351
564
757
Other
50
460
113
911
TOTAL REVENUE
18,123
19,161
35,694
37,342
GROSS PROFIT
8,700
9,010
16,622
17,053
GROSS PROFIT MARGIN
Cloud Cognitive Software
77.1
77.7
76.3
76.7
Global Business Services
28.4
26.0
27.8
26.1
Global Technology Services
34.2
34.4
34.1
34.1
Systems
57.8
53.5
54.6
50.3
Global Financing
38.6
35.0
39.7
34.9
TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN
48.0
47.0
46.6
45.7
EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME
S,G&A
5,248
5,456
11,203
10,147
R,D&E
1,582
1,407
3,207
2,840
Intellectual property and custom development income
(203)
(222)
(319)
(323)
Other (income) and expense
179
(747)
361
(820)
Interest expense
323
348
649
558
TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME
7,129
6,242
15,101
12,402
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
BEFORE INCOME TAXES
1,571
2,768
1,522
4,651
Pre-tax margin
8.7
14.4
4.3
12.5
Provision for (Benefit from) income taxes
209
269
(1,017)
558
Effective tax rate
13.3
9.7
(66.8)
12.0
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
1,362
2,499
2,538
4,093
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
Income (Loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
(1)
(1)
(2)
(4)
NET INCOME
1,361
2,498
2,536
4,089
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK
Assuming Dilution
Continuing Operations
1.52
2.81
2.83
4.58
Discontinued Operations
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
TOTAL
1.52
2.81
2.83
4.58
Basic
Continuing Operations
1.53
2.82
2.85
4.61
Discontinued Operations
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
TOTAL
1.53
2.82
2.85
4.61
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's)
Assuming Dilution
894.9
890.8
895.0
892.4
Basic
889.4
886.3
888.7
887.9
______________________________
Recast to conform with 2020 presentation.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
At
At
June 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in Millions)
2020
2019
ASSETS:
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
12,041
8,172
Restricted cash
147
141
Marketable securities
2,063
696
Notes and accounts receivable trade, net
6,543
7,870
Short-term financing receivables, net
11,967
14,192
Other accounts receivable, net
937
1,733
Inventories
1,869
1,619
Deferred costs
2,127
1,896
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,260
2,101
Total Current Assets
39,953
38,420
Property, plant and equipment, net
9,709
10,010
Operating right-of-use assets, net
4,774
4,996
Long-term financing receivables, net
7,351
8,712
Prepaid pension assets
7,254
6,865
Deferred costs
2,445
2,472
Deferred taxes
8,689
5,182
Goodwill
57,833
58,222
Intangibles, net
14,270
15,235
Investments and sundry assets
1,921
2,074
Total Assets
154,200
152,186
LIABILITIES:
Current Liabilities:
Taxes
2,627
2,839
Short-term debt
9,289
8,797
Accounts payable
4,719
4,896
Deferred income
12,469
12,026
Operating lease liabilities
1,343
1,380
Other liabilities
7,995
7,763
Total Current Liabilities
38,442
37,701
Long-term debt
55,449
54,102
Retirement related obligations
16,483
17,142
Deferred income
3,787
3,851
Operating lease liabilities
3,684
3,879
Other liabilities
15,666
14,526
Total Liabilities
133,512
131,202
EQUITY:
IBM Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
56,135
55,895
Retained earnings
162,559
162,954
Treasury stock at cost
(169,386)
(169,413)
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
(28,757)
(28,597)
Total IBM Stockholders' Equity
20,551
20,841
Noncontrolling interests
137
144
Total Equity
20,688
20,985
Total Liabilities and Equity
154,200
152,186
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
CASH FLOW ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Trailing Twelve Months
June 30,
June 30,
Ended June 30,
(Dollars in Millions)
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities per GAAP:
3,576
2,941
8,052
7,700
15,122
Less: change in Global Financing (GF) Receivables
589
119
2,971
2,577
885
Capital Expenditures, Net
(697)
(431)
(1,434)
(1,045)
(2,759)
Free Cash Flow
2,290
2,391
3,647
4,078
11,477
Acquisitions
(6)
(42)
(19)
(43)
(32,607)
Divestitures
731
855
757
888
945
Dividends
(1,450)
(1,435)
(2,890)
(2,833)
(5,764)
Share Repurchase
(316)
(1,236)
(126)
Non-GF Debt
455
27,509
3,958
33,399
(6,649)
Other (includes GF Net Receivables and GF Debt)
213
(698)
(213)
(68)
564
Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Marketable Securities
2,233
28,264
5,241
34,186
(32,158)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
CASH FLOW
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in Millions)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net Income from Operations
1,361
2,498
2,536
4,089
Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles
1,678
1,294
3,313
2,740
Stock-based Compensation
247
135
436
248
Working Capital Other
(300)
(1,106)
(1,204)
(1,954)
Global Financing A/R
589
119
2,971
2,577
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
3,576
2,941
8,052
7,700
Capital Expenditures, net of payments proceeds
(697)
(431)
(1,434)
(1,045)
Divestitures, net of cash transferred
731
855
757
888
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(6)
(42)
(19)
(43)
Marketable Securities Other Investments, net
(1,264)
3,779
(1,442)
3,509
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities
(1,236)
4,162
(2,138)
3,309
Debt, net of payments proceeds
(38)
22,841
1,319
27,073
Dividends
(1,450)
(1,435)
(2,890)
(2,833)
Common Stock Repurchases
(316)
(1,236)
Common Stock Transactions Other
(137)
(59)
(168)
(111)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
(1,624)
21,031
(1,739)
22,894
Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash
101
129
(301)
27
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
817
28,263
3,874
33,930
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
SEGMENT DATA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Cloud &
Global
Global
Cognitive
Business
Technology
Global
(Dollars in Millions)
Software
Services
Services
Systems
Financing
Revenue
External
5,748
3,890
6,316
1,852
265
Internal
743
55
304
240
241
Total Segment Revenue
6,491
3,945
6,621
2,092
506
Pre-tax Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
1,708
362
250
248
176
Pre-tax Margin
26.3
9.2
3.8
11.8
34.9
Change YTY Revenue External
3.3
(7.3)
(7.6)
5.7
(24.5)
Change YTY Revenue External @constant currency
4.6
(6.0)
(5.4)
6.3
(22.7)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
Cloud &
Global
Global
Cognitive
Business
Technology
Global
(Dollars in Millions)
Software*
Services*
Services
Systems
Financing
Revenue
External
5,563
4,197
6,837
1,753
351
Internal
607
69
302
171
281
Total Segment Revenue
6,170
4,266
7,139
1,924
632
Pre-tax Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
2,007
290
235
61
239
Pre-tax Margin
32.5
6.8
3.3
3.2
37.8
______________________________
Recast to conform with 2020 presentation.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
SEGMENT DATA
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Cloud &
Global
Global
Cognitive
Business
Technology
Global
(Dollars in Millions)
Software
Services
Services
Systems
Financing
Revenue
External
10,987
8,027
12,783
3,220
564
Internal
1,556
101
599
388
453
Total Segment Revenue
12,543
8,128
13,382
3,608
1,017
Pre-tax Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
2,641
633
72
31
370
Pre-tax Margin
21.1
7.8
0.5
0.9
36.4
Change YTY Revenue External
4.3
(3.9)
(6.8)
4.5
(25.4)
Change YTY Revenue External @constant currency
5.6
(2.6)
(4.7)
5.4
(23.9)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
Cloud &
Global
Global
Cognitive
Business
Technology
Global
(Dollars in Millions)
Software*
Services*
Services
Systems
Financing
Revenue
External
10,530
8,353
13,711
3,081
757
Internal
1,448
143
591
334
581
Total Segment Revenue
11,978
8,495
14,303
3,415
1,338
Pre-tax Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
3,792
587
510
(141)
527
Pre-tax Margin
31.7
6.9
3.6
(4.1)
39.4
______________________________
Recast to conform with 2020 presentation.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Continuing Operations
Acquisition-
Retirement-
Tax
Related
Related
Reform
Operating
GAAP
Adjustments*
Adjustments**
Impacts
(Non-GAAP)
Gross Profit
8,700
187
8,887
Gross Profit Margin
48.0
1.0
Pts
49.0
S,G&A
5,248
(285)
4,962
R,D&E
1,582
1,582
Other (Income) Expense
179
(1)
(273)
(95)
Interest Expense
323
323
Total Expense Other (Income)
7,129
(286)
(273)
6,570
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
1,571
473
273
2,318
Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations
8.7
2.6
Pts
1.5
Pts
12.8
Provision for (Benefit from) Income Taxes***
209
108
52
369
Effective Tax Rate
13.3
1.9
Pts
0.7
Pts
15.9
Income from Continuing Operations
1,362
365
222
1,949
Income Margin from Continuing Operations
7.5
2.0
Pts
1.2
Pts
10.8
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Continuing Operations
1.52
0.41
0.25
2.18
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
Continuing Operations
Acquisition-
Retirement-
Tax
Related
Related
Reform
Operating
GAAP
Adjustments*
Adjustments**
Impacts
(Non-GAAP)
Gross Profit
9,010
73
9,083
Gross Profit Margin
47.0
0.4
Pts
47.4
S,G&A
5,456
(149)
5,307
R,D&E
1,407
1,407
Other (Income) Expense
(747)
119
(136)
(764)
Interest Expense
348
(168)
180
Total Expense Other (Income)
6,242
(198)
(136)
5,907
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
2,768
272
136
3,176
Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations
14.4
1.4
Pts
0.7
Pts
16.6
Provision for (Benefit from) Income Taxes***
269
55
40
(14)
349
Effective Tax Rate
9.7
0.9
Pts
0.8
Pts
(0.4)
Pts
11.0
Income from Continuing Operations
2,499
217
97
14
2,827
Income Margin from Continuing Operations
13.0
1.1
Pts
0.5
Pts
0.1
Pts
14.8
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Continuing Operations
2.81
0.24
0.11
0.01
3.17
|______________________________
Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs.
Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs.
Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Continuing Operations
Acquisition-
Retirement-
Tax
Related
Related
Reform
Operating
GAAP
Adjustments*
Adjustments**
Impacts
(Non-GAAP)
Gross Profit
16,622
375
16,998
Gross Profit Margin
46.6
1.1
Pts
47.6
S,G&A
11,203
(570)
10,633
R,D&E
3,207
3,207
Other (Income) Expense
361
(1)
(538)
(178)
Interest Expense
649
649
Total Expense Other (Income)
15,101
(571)
(538)
13,992
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
1,522
946
538
3,006
Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations
4.3
2.7
Pts
1.5
Pts
8.4
Provision for (Benefit from) Income Taxes***
(1,017)
210
65
149
(592)
Effective Tax Rate
(66.8)
28.0
Pts
14.1
Pts
5.0
Pts
(19.7)
Income from Continuing Operations
2,538
736
472
(149)
3,598
Income Margin from Continuing Operations
7.1
2.1
Pts
1.3
Pts
(0.4)
Pts
10.1
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Continuing Operations
2.83
0.83
0.53
(0.17)
4.02
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
Continuing Operations
Acquisition-
Retirement-
Tax
Related
Related
Reform
Operating
GAAP
Adjustments*
Adjustments**
Impacts
(Non-GAAP)
Gross Profit
17,053
149
17,202
Gross Profit Margin
45.7
0.4
Pts
46.1
S,G&A
10,147
(273)
9,873
R,D&E
2,840
2,840
Other (Income) Expense
(820)
142
(274)
(951)
Interest Expense
558
(204)
354
Total Expense Other (Income)
12,402
(335)
(274)
11,793
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
4,651
484
274
5,409
Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations
12.5
1.3
Pts
0.7
Pts
14.5
Provision for (Benefit from) Income Taxes***
558
104
66
(155)
574
Effective Tax Rate
12.0
0.8
Pts
0.6
Pts
(2.9)
Pts
10.6
Income from Continuing Operations
4,093
381
208
155
4,836
Income Margin from Continuing Operations
11.0
1.0
Pts
0.6
Pts
0.4
Pts
13.0
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Continuing Operations
4.58
0.44
0.23
0.17
5.42
|______________________________
Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs.
Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs.
Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
Trailing
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Change YTY
Change YTY
Change YTY
Revenue Adjusting for Divested Businesses and Currency
Cloud
Total IBM
Total IBM
Cloud
Revenue as reported
30.1
(5.4)
(4.4)
20.2
Impact from divested businesses
2.4
Pts
2.0
Pts
2.0
Pts
1.8
Pts
Currency impact
1.8
Pts
1.6
Pts
1.6
Pts
1.3
Pts
Revenue adjusting for divested businesses and currency (non-GAAP)
34.3
(1.9)
(0.9)
23.4
Three Months Ended
Change
Red Hat Revenue, Normalized for Historical Comparability
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
YTY
YTY @constant currency
Red Hat revenue as reported in IBM consolidated results (1)
867
Add: Red Hat revenue prior to acquisition (2)
936
Add: Purchase accounting deferred revenue and intercompany adjustments (3)
227
Red Hat revenue, normalized for historical comparability (non-GAAP)
1,094
936
17
18
(1) Represents GAAP revenue as reported by IBM, which is included in the Cloud Cognitive Software segment.
(2) Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 represents pre-acquisition Red Hat standalone revenue and is included for comparative purposes.
(3) Represents the second-quarter 2020 impact of the deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustment and adjustments to add back revenue which was eliminated for sales between Red Hat and IBM. This line represents revenue that would have been recognized by Red Hat under GAAP if the acquisition had not occurred, but was not recognized by IBM due to purchase accounting and intercompany adjustments.
