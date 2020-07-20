ELITechGroup to exhibit at world's first Virtual Clinical Chemistry Summit

LOGAN, Utah, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ELITechGroup will be exhibiting and presenting to a global online audience at the SelectScience Virtual Clinical Chemistry Summit 2020, taking place July 20-22, 2020.

As COVID-19 forces the postponement of key events, this new Virtual Summit will offer a crucial forum for clinical lab scientists, healthcare professionals and manufacturers to connect and share the latest diagnostic and point-of-care solutions.

We are looking forward to showcasing our Aerospray Slide Stainers and Cytocentrifuges, Osmometers, and Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR) instrumentation.

Hosted by leading science publisher SelectScience, The Clinical Chemistry Summit will feature top speakers sharing fascinating insights in live presentations and Q&As over the three days, as well as interactive booths offering up-to-the-minute technique and technology news, plus case studies and other resources to download, all completely free of charge.

The Summit will be open daily from July 20-22, 2020 - you can drop in and out as you please.

About ELITechGroup

ELITechGroup is a privately held group of worldwide manufacturers and distributors of in vitro diagnostic equipment and reagents for clinical systems, microbiology, molecular diagnostics, hematology, cytology, and sweat test systems. Their mission is to improve patient care by empowering laboratories to do more in less time, with accuracy, to enable rapid and accurate course of treatment for patients.

Contact: Amanda Warren, Director of Marketing

Company: ELITechGroup Inc.

Address: 370 West 1700 South, Logan, UT 84321

Contact Number: 435.227.1422

Email: a.warren@elitechgroup.com

Website: ELITechGroup.com

