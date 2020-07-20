Technavio has been monitoring the truck transmission system market and it is poised to grow by USD 16.37 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Truck Transmission System Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is moderately fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions-

1. At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2019-2023? A. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period 2019-2023. 2. Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market? A. The light-duty trucks application segment will account for the highest incremental growth over the forecast period. 3. What is the key factor driving the market? A. The use of aluminum in truck transmission is one of the key factors driving the market growth. 4. Who are the top players in the market? A. AISIN SEIKI CO., LTD., Allison Transmission Inc., American Axle Manufacturing, Inc., Eaton, Magna International Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. 5. Which region is expected to hold the largest market share? A. North America 6. What is the major trend for truck transmission system market? A. Increased use of high-speed transmission in trucks is a major trend in the market.

The use of aluminum in truck transmission will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Truck Transmission System Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Truck Transmission System Market is segmented as below:

Application Light-duty Trucks Medium and Heavy-duty Trucks

Geographic Landscape North America APAC Europe South America MEA



Truck Transmission System Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our truck transmission system market report covers the following areas:

Truck Transmission System Market size

Truck Transmission System Market trends

Truck Transmission System Market analysis

This study identifies the increased use of high-speed transmission in trucks as one of the prime reasons driving the truck transmission system market growth during the next few years.

Truck Transmission System Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the truck transmission system market, including some of the vendors such as AISIN SEIKI CO., LTD., Allison Transmission Inc., American Axle Manufacturing, Inc., Eaton, Magna International Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the truck transmission system market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Truck Transmission System Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist truck transmission system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the truck transmission system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the truck transmission system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of truck transmission system market vendors

