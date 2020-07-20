Technavio has been monitoring the stand-up paddleboard market and it is poised to grow by USD 111 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is highly fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions-

1. At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2019-2023?

A. The market is expected at grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

2. Based on segmentation by distribution channel, which is the leading segment in the market?

A. The sports goods retailers segment is expected to be the leading segment based on the distribution channel.

3. What is the key factor driving the market?

A. Innovations in SUPs is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

4. Who are the top players in the market?

A. BIC Sport, Naish International, Red Paddle Co., Starboard, SUP ATX LLC, and Tower are some of the major market participants.

5. Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?

A. North America

6. What is the major trend for stand-up paddleboard market?

A. Growing use of SUP for yoga and other leisure activities is a major trend in the market.

The innovations in SUPs will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Stand-up Paddleboard Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Stand-up Paddleboard Market is segmented as below:

Product Inflatables Hard Boards

Distribution Channel Sports Goods Retailers Department Stores Online Retailers

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America.



Stand-up Paddleboard Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our stand-up paddleboard market report covers the following areas:

Stand-up Paddleboard Market size

Stand-up Paddleboard Market trends

Stand-up Paddleboard Market analysis

This study identifies the growing use of SUP for yoga and other leisure activities as one of the prime reasons driving the stand-up paddleboard market growth during the next few years.

Stand-up Paddleboard Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the stand-up paddleboard market, including some of the vendors such as BIC Sport, Naish International, Red Paddle Co., Starboard, SUP ATX LLC, and Tower. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the stand-up paddleboard market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Stand-up Paddleboard Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist stand-up paddleboard market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the stand-up paddleboard market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the stand-up paddleboard market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stand-up paddleboard market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Inflatables Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Hard boards Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Sports goods retailers Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Department stores Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online retailers Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BIC Sport

Naish International

Red Paddle Co.

Starboard

SUP ATX LLC

Tower

PART 13: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

