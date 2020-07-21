FMW Media Works Corp: FMW Media's "Exploring The Block" debuts Fetch.ai (FET) with CEO Humayun Sheikh tonight on Fox Business 11 pm PST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / Fetch.ai is at the forefront of accelerating research and deployment of emerging technologies, including blockchain and AI. Its solutions are designed for people, organizations, and IoT. The project has created an Open Economic Framework (OEF) that serves as a decentralized search and a value exchange platform for various autonomous economic agents. Supported by a scalable smart ledger, Fetch.ai has digital intelligence at its heart, enabling it to deliver actionable predictions and instant trust information to billions of smart devices," stated Humayun Sheikh fetch.ai CEO and Founder

"I have never seen a company that could set the stage for more disruption that has actual real-world working models then fetch.ai. I compare this to what Jeff Bezos built for product distribution in Amazon (AMZN)," states Vince Caruso CEO and Founder FMW Media.

Also being featured on the show is Binance with Helen Hai, Head of Binance Charity Foundation, and Jarred Winn Senior Vice President of Charity from the NASDAQ Marketsite. They talk about how Binance Charity Foundation is using blockchain to bring true transparency to charities around the globe.

Additionally, we have Chris Kramer Somee (ONG) with guest Dr. Jen Welter the First female NFL Football coach and global influencer. SoMee will redefine social media for privacy, end-user control, and monetization

Native Coin (N8V) updates with Jeff Johnson COO and team members discussing how they are helping Native American Indian tribes with Casinos prosper through the outbreak and beyond with Native's solutions and their N8V token. Native is working with FMW and Binance Charity Foundation to support the delivery of masks from Boston to the Navajo Nation in Arizona.

