Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 637 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PUB9 ISIN: CA2684691033 Ticker-Symbol: AUHP 
Tradegate
20.07.20
16:46 Uhr
0,158 Euro
-0,026
-14,13 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EGF THERAMED HEALTH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EGF THERAMED HEALTH CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1300,18020.07.
ACCESSWIRE
21.07.2020 | 02:44
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EGF Theramed Health Corp: EGF THERAMED HEALTH Provides Update on Pharmadelic Labs and Green Parrot Labs

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / EGF THERAMED HEALTH CORP. (CSE:TMED)(OTCQB:EVAHF)(FRA:AUHP) (the "Company") announces that it will rely on the temporary relief granted pursuant to British Columbia Instrument 51-517 (Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements with Deadlines during the Period from June 2 to August 31, 2020) in respect of the filing of business acquisition reports ("BAR") for its acquisition of a 30% equity interest in Pharmadelic Labs Corp. ("Pharmadelic") on May 6, 2020 and its acquisition of a 40% equity interest in Green Parrot Labs Corp. ("Green Parrot") on May 25, 2020. Based on the timeframe prescribed by National Instrument 51-102 (Continuous Disclosure Obligations), the BAR for the Pharmadelic transaction would be due on July 20, 2020 and the BAR for the Green Parrot transaction would be due on August 10, 2020. The BAR for the Pharmadelic transaction is now expected to be filed no later than September 3, 2020 and the BAR for the Green Parrot transaction is now expected to be filed no later than September 24, 2020.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

EGF THERAMED HEALTH CORP.
Doug McFaul
Email: dmcfaul@emprisecapital.com
Telephone: (778) 331 8505
Website: http://www.theramedhealthcorp.com
CSE Micro-site: http://thecse.com/en/listings/technology/Theramed-Health-Corporation
US OTC Markets (OTCQB): http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/EVAHF/news
Frankfurt Borse: https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/egf-theramed-health-corp

SOURCE: EGF Theramed Health Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/598195/EGF-THERAMED-HEALTH-Provides-Update-on-Pharmadelic-Labs-and-Green-Parrot-Labs

EGF THERAMED HEALTH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.