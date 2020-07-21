IDEMIA equipped TPG Telecom, Singapore's latest telco, with LTE SIM cards and an OTA platform to provide SIM-only plans to customers in Singapore.

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity today announced that they have deployed LTE SIM cards in Singapore to support the mobile network operator TPG Telecom in offering SIM-only plans to its customers in Singapore.

IDEMIA also provides TPG with an Over-The-Air (OTA) platform to enable more effective SIM data updates, offering users in Singapore a seamless data roaming experience when they visit the neighbourhood countries. On 31 March 2020, TPG launched its well received 50GB SIM Only Plan that includes 50GB local data and up to 1GB free data roaming to selected countries. Customers can stay connected while travelling to the selected countries without having to worry about completed roaming settings. IDEMIA will continue to support TPG in providing LTE SIM cards and an OTA platform to keep its commitment for a seamless and convenient customer journey.

"Our partnership with TPG Telecom underlines IDEMIA's strong expertise in the telecom industry. IDEMIA's range of SIM cards and solutions have been designed to offer the most efficient, secure, and smooth technology to serve the connectivity needs for mobile telecommunications. TPG will also be able to deliver a seamless experience to end-users, as our OTA platform will provide TPG customers accurate network settings at any time for more reliable coverage, in Singapore or while roaming to neighborhood countries. This is crucial for a telecom provider seeking to build a strong and loyal customer base. We are excited to support TPG on its journey to expand in Singapore," said Benson Yeo, Asia Pacific Vice President of Mobile Operators business at IDEMIA.

Prior to its commercial launch in Singapore, TPG offered a series of innovative services such as its free mobile service trial with unlimited data and free data roaming to selected neighbouring countries. In addition, TPG's voice roaming is "home-routed" and this brings tremendous savings to customers.

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets our identity whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors. With close to 15,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter

About TPG Telecom

TPG Telecom is the newest of four Mobile Network Operators in Singapore and has more than 400,000 SIMs activated on its island-wide advanced 4G network which provides in excess of 99% outdoor coverage. TPG is attributed to having launched market innovations such as free data roaming to neighbouring countries and a free mobile service trial with unlimited data.

