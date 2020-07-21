NICHIBAN CO., LTD., based in Tokyo, announced that it will open a new European subsidiary, "NICHIBAN EUROPE GmbH" in Dusseldorf, Germany, in October 2020.

As part of the expansion of the company's overseas business, NICHIBAN opened a representative office in Dusseldorf in January 2019 to expand the sales business of its products throughout Europe and promote its business strategy. By establishing a sales subsidiary in Germany, NICHIBAN will work to strengthen business and expand sales in Europe through sales activities that are closely related to local markets.

Outline of the subsidiary

(1) Company name: NICHIBAN EUROPE GmbH

(2) Location: Oststrasse 54 40211 Dusseldorf, NRW, Germany

(3) Date of establishment: October 2020 (provisional)

(4) Description of business: Sales of NICHIBAN products in Europe

About NICHIBAN CO., LTD.

NICHIBAN CO., LTD. (TOKYO:4218) is a leading Japanese adhesive tape manufacturer. Since the founding in 1918, the company has focused on adhesive technology for producing adhesive bandages and surgical tapes for hospitals and pharmacies, as well as stationery such as cellulose tapes and industrial tapes. Production bases are in Japan and Thailand.

Please visit the company's website for more information at https://www.nichiban.com/

Contacts:

Masao Miyamoto

Dusseldorf Representative Office

NICHIBAN CO., LTD.

Tel: +49-211-74073140

Email: ibd@nichiban.co.jp