Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave results H1 2020

First transformation strategy in European Retail Real Estate
Outlook 2020 EPRA EPS re-installed at €1.70 to € 1.90
Strong footfall recovery points to relative resilience
Rent collection at 59%(BE: 60%, FR 34%, NL 72%) for Q2 & negotiations on crisis agreements still ongoing
Transformation of Dutch retail started. Mixed-use in portfolio increases from 9.4% to 10.1% (2025 target >25%)
Unlocking potential of €1.50 to € 1.75 in NAV per share through the launch of the residential strategy - Underpinned by active development of two projects
Attachment
- PR Wereldhave H1 2020 - FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6034b27c-43a2-4a9a-b8db-4845e3565803)
WERELDHAVE NV-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de