Dienstag, 21.07.2020

WKN: 853289 ISIN: NL0000289213 Ticker-Symbol: WER 
Tradegate
20.07.20
11:44 Uhr
7,700 Euro
-0,055
-0,71 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,5957,72020.07.
7,6107,70520.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.07.2020 | 07:05
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave results H1 2020

First transformation strategy in European Retail Real Estate

Outlook 2020 EPRA EPS re-installed at €1.70 to € 1.90

Strong footfall recovery points to relative resilience

Rent collection at 59%(BE: 60%, FR 34%, NL 72%) for Q2 & negotiations on crisis agreements still ongoing

Transformation of Dutch retail started. Mixed-use in portfolio increases from 9.4% to 10.1% (2025 target >25%)

Unlocking potential of €1.50 to € 1.75 in NAV per share through the launch of the residential strategy - Underpinned by active development of two projects

Attachment

  • PR Wereldhave H1 2020 - FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6034b27c-43a2-4a9a-b8db-4845e3565803)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
