Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave results H1 2020

First transformation strategy in European Retail Real Estate



Outlook 2020 EPRA EPS re-installed at €1.70 to € 1.90



Strong footfall recovery points to relative resilience



Rent collection at 59%(BE: 60%, FR 34%, NL 72%) for Q2 & negotiations on crisis agreements still ongoing



Transformation of Dutch retail started. Mixed-use in portfolio increases from 9.4% to 10.1% (2025 target >25%)



Unlocking potential of €1.50 to € 1.75 in NAV per share through the launch of the residential strategy - Underpinned by active development of two projects



Attachment