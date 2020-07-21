Anzeige
WKN: A0B8L8 ISIN: NO0010234552 Ticker-Symbol: FKM 
Tradegate
20.07.20
15:52 Uhr
38,200 Euro
-0,920
-2,35 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,18038,50020.07.
37,46037,64007:49
PR Newswire
21.07.2020 | 07:27
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker ASA: Ex Dividend NOK 11.75 Today

OSLO, Norway, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Aker ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 11.75 as from today, 21 July 2020.

Media Contact:
Ivar Simensen
mob: +47-464-02-317
email: ivar.simensen@akersolutions.com

Investor Contact:
Fredrik Berge
mob: +47-450-32-090
email: fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa-ex-dividend-nok-11-75-today,c3157327

© 2020 PR Newswire
