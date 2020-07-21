Aker ASA: Ex Dividend NOK 11.75 Today

OSLO, Norway, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Aker ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 11.75 as from today, 21 July 2020.
Media Contact:
Ivar Simensen
mob: +47-464-02-317
email: ivar.simensen@akersolutions.com
Investor Contact:
Fredrik Berge
mob: +47-450-32-090
email: fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com
