Gigabyte Technology produces servers for distributed computing for Northern Data AG

Exclusive application of these servers for custom HPC solutions developed by Northern Data

Use cases in artificial intelligence and rendering

Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87), one of the world's largest providers of high-performance-computing (HPC) solutions, has developed proprietary HPC services in cooperation with the leading Taiwanese computer hardware manufacturer Gigabyte Technology (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 2376, ISIN: TW0002376001).

Northern Data's partnership with Gigabyte covers the production, supply and combination of components, where Northern Data tests specific processors (GPUs, CPUs, etc.) and selects them for the respective applications and Gigabyte combines these processors with its specialised server architecture. In doing so, Gigabyte adjusts the GPU clusters developed by Northern Data to meet all of Northern Data's technical requirements. A GPU cluster is a computer network in which each node (processing unit) is equipped with several Graphic Processing Units (GPU). The high-density GPU clusters used in these processes are specially designed for high-performance-computing (HPC) applications.

The server architecture created on this basis is the foundation for so-called distributed computing. Distributed computing involves running software across multiple computer systems working in parallel, in order to increase their efficiency, reliability and performance. With these new, tailor-made high-density GPU clusters, Northern Data can meet the highly specific requirements of their customers, providing them with the required computing power for their respective HPC applications as easily and efficiently as possible. This service will then be used in Northern Data's data centers for individually developed customer solutions.

GPU-based, parallel processing of data enables highly complex, computationally intensive HPC applications to be executed efficiently, reliably and quickly, particularly in the domains of artificial intelligence and rendering.

This combination of Gigabyte's expertise in manufacturing HPC hardware and Northern Data's experience in managing and orchestrating large-scale facilities (with proprietary AI software and its own thermal management system) opens up new opportunities for Northern Data customers to scale their operations even further than before. Northern Data distinguishes itself from other providers by the composition and combination of hardware and software, the way it is made available and, above all, by the favourable pricing for customers.

"The demand for HPC is booming; the rendering and AI sectors are enormous growth markets. We are pleased to have Gigabyte Technologies, one of the leading suppliers in the young HPC sector, on board as our development partner, and we are now excited to announce this business partnership," explains Aroosh Thillainathan, CEO of Northern Data AG, and continues: "We have already worked together on various GPU-based HPC projects, as we believe that Gigabyte's servers are among the best hardware for HPC in the world. Hence, we are very pleased to deepen our partnership with a manufacturer with this level of expertise and to have them accompany our R&D process. Gigabyte is the right strategic partner to help us make the concept of distributed computing a reality for many HPC applications".

Northern Data CFO Mathis Schultz adds: "So far, our customers are predominantly in the bitcoin mining sector, which was the first mass-scale HPC application. But the demand from other sectors is growing rapidly, accelerated in part by the Covid-19 crisis. The partnership with Gigabyte Technologies allows us to build out our market-leading position with bitcoin mining clients, into new sectors."

And Thomas Yen, European head of Gigabyte Technologies explains: "We are pleased to now officially announce our partnership with Northern Data. We see great potential in our jointly-designed GPU clusters. We are excited to work closely with Northern Data as a strategic partner and high-potential customer in the field of HPC."

About Northern Data:

Northern Data AG builds and offers global infrastructure solutions in the field of high-performance computing (HPC), offering solutions in the fields of machine learning and artificial intelligence, big data analytics, blockchain applications, game streaming and more. Operating internationally the company evolved from the merger of German Northern Bitcoin AG and American Whinstone US, Inc. and is now a recognized leader in the provision of HPC solutions worldwide. The company offers HPC solutions, both stationary in large state-of-the-art data centers as well as in high-tech mobile data centers, which can be deployed in any location worldwide. In doing so, it combines self-developed software and hardware with novel concepts to ensure a sustainable and reliable energy supply. In Texas, Northern Data is running the USA's largest HPC data center and, at the same time, the world's largest dedicated HPC facility. Further information can be found at www.northerndata.de.

About Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd.

Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd. is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the production, processing and sales of information technology (IT) products. The company provides computer motherboards, three dimensional (3D) display graphic cards, laptops, tablets, personal computers (PCs), servers, smart phones, broadband network devices and wireless communication products, computer peripherals and network storage products. It distributes its products mainly within Taiwan, as well as to the rest of Asia, Europe and the Americas.

