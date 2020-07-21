Citryll announced its Board has been strengthened with two industry veterans with impressive track-records.

Paul Peter Tak, MD, PhD served as Professor of Medicine and Chair of the Department of Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology at the Academic Medical Centre/University of Amsterdam (AMC). At GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) he served as Senior Vice President, Chief Immunology Officer, and Global Development Leader, and oversaw the creation of a portfolio of new medicines for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, cancer and infectious diseases. He has been CEO of Tempero Pharmaceuticals and Kintai Therapeutics, a Flagship Pioneering company, and served on the Board of multiple biotech companies.

Eric Meldrum, PhD is currently CSO at ENYO Pharma, a company currently in Phase 2 for Chronic Hepatitis B and NASH. Eric has 12 years of drug discovery experience at GSK. Until 2005 he was head of the Asthma and Rhinitis Disease Biology Department responsible for drug development from early optimization to Phase 2 proof of concept. Since then, Eric has gained 10 years of experience as CSO in several biotech companies and brings Citryll a depth of experience in translational approaches to prioritise assets within therapeutic opportunities and the necessary strategic considerations.

"We warmly welcome Paul Peter and Eric and are incredibly honoured to have them on the Board of Citryll. Their impressive and complementary track records in drug discovery and development in pharma, biotech and academia will add significant value to the progression of our NET inhibiting development candidate CIT-013", says CEO and executive board member Helmuth van Es.

"The Citryll team is a world leader and pioneer in the NETosis space with a first in class, high-potential therapeutic antibody in development. I am excited to be on its Board and support Citryll to help advance the lead compound into the clinic and beyond" says Paul Peter Tak.

"This is another great example of top-notch Dutch science and Citryll is a very exciting example of this. With its labs situated in Oss, the birthplace of one of the world's most effective PD1 antagonists and other blockbusters, Citryll and CIT-013 are setup for a similar huge potential" says Eric Meldrum.

Paul Peter Tak will represent investor BOM Brabant Ventures and Eric Meldrum will represent Brightgene and is chairman. The other non-executive members of the Board are Jos Raats of ModiQuest, Nora Frey of Seventure Partners and Daniela Couto of BioGeneration Ventures (BGV).

In June 2020 Citryll closed the second round of series A fundraise of in total 18,5 M/ $21 M with Seventure and BGV as new investors and support of existing investors BOM Brabant Ventures, Brightgene, ModiQuest, Curie capital and RVO.nl.

About Citryll B.V.

Citryll B.V. is a private pharmaceutical company based in Oss, the Netherlands at the Pivot Park and that is dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapeutics that target NETosis and NETs. Citryll was founded in 2015 by ModiQuest B.V., originator of the tACPA patents, Helmuth van Es, CEO Citryll, and Renato Chirivi of ModiQuest B.V., CSO Citryll and co-inventor of tACPA.

