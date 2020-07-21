Capgemini announced that it has been designated as a leader in Guidewire IT services1in Everest Group's recently released report entitled "Guidewire Services PEAK Matrix2Assessment 2020 Setting the Stage for Core on Cloud." Capgemini was recognized in this assessment for its vast domain experience, Global Premier partnership status in Guidewire PartnerConnect, and a multitude of product-specific regional specializations, which showcase the breadth and depth of its capabilities.

"The Guidewire Services market grew by 16-18% in 2019, with Guidewire increasing its foothold as the preferred core platform for Property Casualty (P&C) insurers. The commercial small and medium business segment in North America and large personal insurers in Europe are driving demand for greenfield implementations, while existing Guidewire clients are now actively exploring the move to the cloud," according to Aaditya Jain, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Global Premier partnership status with Guidewire, expansion of certified/trained talent across both onshore and offshore locations, and meaningful investments to launch accelerators/ frameworks to deliver agile-based Guidewire implementations, have helped Capgemini secure a position as a Leader on Everest Group's Guidewire Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2020."

The report acknowledges that P&C insurers overall are looking to drive improved operational efficiency, scalability, agility and front-to-back experiences by taking a platforms-based approach to core modernization. Guidewire's suite of products has become the platform of choice for many P&C insurers to help them navigate their digital transformation journey.

"Right now, insurers are looking beyond simply implementing Guidewire. They want to maximize its potential as an end-to-end solution and bring it to the cloud," said Shane Cassidy, Managing Director of Insurance for Capgemini's Financial Services. "As a strategic partner to our clients, Capgemini seeks to deliver modern, modular, core systems through data-driven digital transformation that enables our clients to be customer-centric by meeting the rising demand for digital by their customers. Plain and simple, we have the domain expertise, the technical talent, Center of Excellence network and the vision to create insurers of tomorrow through taking Guidewire to the next level."

In the assessment, Everest Group evaluated the vision and capability of, and the market impact generated by 16 leading service providers for Guidewire IT services. These service providers were positioned on Everest Group's proprietary PEAK Matrix to classify as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants.

The report, Guidewire ServicesPEAK Matrix Assessment 2020 Setting the Stage for Core on Cloudis available on the Everest Group website.

1 Guidewire services includes all IT services that P&C insurers require to implement, upgrade, migrate, enhance and maintain Guidewire products.

2 The PEAK Matrix is a framework which adopts an unbiased and fact-based approach and provides an objective, data-driven and comparative assessment of Guidewire IT service providers. Service providers are positioned on the PEAK Matrix based on evaluation across two key dimensions: Market impact and the vision capability.

