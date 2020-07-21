Epazz, Inc. Epazz, Inc.: Epazz DeskFlex Upgrades Desk & Room Scheduling Software with Thermal Scanner and Face Mask Detection For COVID Compliance 21-Jul-2020 / 09:00 CET/CEST Epazz DeskFlex Upgrades Desk & Room Scheduling Software with Thermal Scanner and Face Mask Detection For COVID Compliance DeskFlex is a great solution to prevent the spread of infection in the workplace. CHICAGO, IL via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that DeskFlex room scheduling system now comes with Thermal Detection System [1] and Face Mask Detection solution [1] for COVID Compliance in the workplace. DeskFlex temperature monitoring system [1] and Face Mask Detection is a revolutionary room booking software innovation that integrates machine learning with sensors and cameras. Using this technology, companies can effectively screen individuals and employees coming in and out of their premises. With Thermal Scanning software [1], the system detects a person's elevated body temperature before entering the space. The system can also determine if a person is using a facial mask upon entering. When the DeskFlex Thermal Scanner system detects elevated temperature more than the allowable preset temperature, the person will not be allowed to enter the premises. Similarly, if the individual is not wearing any form of facial mask, the room scheduling software will also alert the management to deny entry of the said individual. An interactive monitor screen display will signal the employees if they are allowed or not allowed to pass after the thermal scan and face mask detection. DeskFlex room booking software technology is working double-time to meet the demands of the challenging time of the pandemic. Organizations will open their offices gradually and will need intelligent business solutions to help them secure their employees and their assets. DeskFlex desk booking software continues to lead in providing room scheduling systems [2] to law firms, educational institutions, financial institutions, hospitals, and branches of the government here and abroad. DeskFlex room reservation online accommodates the surge of demand for product demonstrations and inquiries after the lifting of lockdown measures. Organizations are now preparing their workplaces for the gradual return of their employees. DeskFlex company continues to assist organizations as they adopt and incorporate room booking software in their existing company network following the new way of doing business. According to Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of Epazz, Inc., "We are happy to announce the addition of Thermal Scanner and Facial Mask Detection features in our room booking system. DeskFlex continues to bring intelligent solutions to help organizations secure their offices from the threat of the Coronavirus disease." About DeskFlex.com [3] DeskFlex is a desk booking solution [4]and room reservation software for conference rooms, workspaces, desks, car parking spaces, equipment, hoteling, and HotDesking, which helps office managers accommodate the occasional needs of mobile workers while reducing rent and facility costs. DeskFlex lets employees reserve space in advance or claim desks right away. It adjusts the telephone switch (PBX), so calls ring at the "desk du jour." DeskFlex includes check-in, point-and-click floor maps, a web browser, a local kiosk, Outlook integration, and conference room scheduling. About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com [5]) Epazz, Inc., is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are K9Sky.com kennel software [6] and the Provitrac applicant tracking system [7]. SAFE HARBOR This is the "Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," and "continue" (or the negation thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz, Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements. It has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Epazz, Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz, Inc.'s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC market filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of operations, and risks associated with the company and its services. CONTACT: For more information, please contact Investor Relations investors@epazz.net (312) 955-8161 www.epazz.com [5] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1098003 21-Jul-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=952a190d57e3f90bfd2f41796e0331f8&application_id=1098003&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=66b57e5d74a2b8bfea64cdc352e8671b&application_id=1098003&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bdbfd68a38068fda4c6523caa10747a7&application_id=1098003&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=22ba42e181d62710fe5efefc46ff13ea&application_id=1098003&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a7d15115f301228a6e48e47cae72abbc&application_id=1098003&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fb917e10bf6605c49cce314b2fb128f5&application_id=1098003&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a9d1cf1fecea0ff861a16edd3934091f&application_id=1098003&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2020 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)