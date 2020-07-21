Atos to become a customer of Unify Office, starting deployment with Atos Unified Communications and Collaboration (former Unify Division)

Atos SE (CAC40: ATO), a global leader in digital transformation, and RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced the expansion of their strategic partnership with the launch of a co-branded UCaaS solution called Unify Office (UO) by RingCentral. In addition to the system integrator relationship announced previously, the expanded partnership will now include Unify Office as the exclusive UCaaS offering for the 40 million user installed base of the Atos Unify product family. Unify Office is expected to be available starting August 31, 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005365/en/

This will allow Atos to maximize the global market opportunity in digital transformation by adding a strong cloud communications solution to its portfolio. Unify Office, combined with the Atos Unify OpenScape product family and market leading Atos Unify Cloud Contact Center offering, gives Atos' customers unique access to leading solutions across all the major Unified Communications categories.

Atos will also become a customer of Unify Office and start to deploy Unify Office for Atos UCC (former Unify Division) with a view to expand this across the 110,000 employees. Unify, formerly Siemens Enterprise Communications, was acquired by Atos in 2016.

During the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Atos accelerated its relationship with RingCentral and engaged within the strong Atos Unify reseller landscape to certify more than 90 channel partners with an Early Adopter Program to sell the new Unify Office.

"At RingCentral we've always been focused on enabling employees to be productive and collaborate from anywhere, using any device and through the modality of their choice to drive effective business outcomes," said Vlad Shmunis, Founder, Chairman and CEO, RingCentral. "By bringing Unify Office to the 40 million users of Atos Unify's family of products, we will provide organizations with the ability to accelerate digital transformation across their entire enterprise."

Atos will bring added value to RingCentral's leading UCaaS offering through the exclusive compatibility of the Atos Unify family of devices and market leading services capabilities. In addition, Atos will provide fully integrated Digital Workplace offers with some of Atos' biggest technology and alliance partners. Unify Office will be the exclusive UCaaS solution offered through the Atos Unify Channel Program, allowing its reseller community of more than 1,700 partners worldwide to add their own value.

"This is a critical moment for workplace communications. Organizations are returning to their offices in a new normal and require accelerated digital transformation of their workplace environment," said Elie Girard, CEO, Atos. "With our unique heritage in Unified Communications, we're excited about combining our knowledge with the market leader in UCaaS to start a new chapter for business communication solutions worldwide."

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Atos UCC refers to the former Unify Division.

Atos Unify refers to the product family of former Unify products and partner program.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone (MVP), customer engagement and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading third party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to, statements regarding RingCentral's plans to partner with Atos to offer a co-branded UCaaS solution and the anticipated benefits of and activity under RingCentral's strategic partnership with Atos, including the ability to create long-term growth opportunities for RingCentral. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to the parties' ability to perform their obligations under the commercial arrangement, the parties ability to successfully develop and execute the envisioned jointly developed programs, technology and automation, the ability to successfully transition customers to RingCentral's UCaaS solution, as well as those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in RingCentral's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; and in other filings RingCentral makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to RingCentral as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts' expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005365/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Ryan Goodman, RingCentral

(650) 918-5356

Ryan.Goodman@ringcentral.com

Press Contacts:

Laura Fau

+33 6 73 64 04 18

laura.fau@atos.net

Jyotsna Grover

650-513-8712

jyotsna.grover@ringcentral.com