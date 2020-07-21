Basic-Fit Extends European Reach of "Virtual Fitness" Digital Signage Network

Largest budget fitness chain in the Netherlands extends customer communication and virtual lessons to over 800 European locations

SITTARD, The Netherlands, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala is driving the expansion of Basic-Fit, the largest budget fitness club chain in Europe, by creating and powering a "Virtual Fitness Experience" in more than 800 locations across the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France and Spain. Designed and engineered by Scala Partner First Impression, the complete, scalable solution includes an HD video wall, powerful sound and DMX lighting systems.

The Virtual Fitness Experience offers live, virtual group lessons to provide an immersive exercise experience and uses Scala software to manage complex playlists centralized in a single environment for five countries. First Impression designed a complete solution that consists of an LED video wall, a powerful sound system and a colorful LED lighting set. With this equipment, any room is transformed into an immersive fitness experience. The virtual lessons, including audio and lighting control system scripts (DMX), are all managed and distributed by over 2300 Scala players. To save power and reduce costs, the system is designed to only be active during designated times. With an average of eight displays per club, members see updated class schedules, current weather and news, and inspirational fitness content.

"The availability of narrowcasting information screens and of virtual group lessons means Basic-Fit can offer optimum services and information to its customers, providing a full range of sports with minimal staffing, which results in lower subscription fees," said Harry Horn, GM EMEA & VP Marketing Global of Scala.

"Thanks to the flexibility of the Scala platform, we were able to fulfill all of our current requirements with a system that is future proof by being able to add more features as we move forward," said Koen Wouters CIO at First Impression.

About Scala, Inc.

Scala solutions deliver engaging retail experiences by connecting networks of digital signs, kiosks, mobile devices, websites and Internet-connected devices. Scala, a STRATACACHE company, provides the platform for marketers, retailers and innovators to easily create and centrally manage deployment of shopping experiences while retaining the flexibility to rapidly adapt to local business conditions and preferences of customers in the store. With 30 years' experience, Scala is well-known for its innovation and leveraging best-of-breed technologies to create solutions that are easy-to-use, yet infinitely customizable. Scala has US-based headquarters near Philadelphia, PA and EMEA headquarters in the Netherlands, and has offices in 28 countries, clients in over 100 countries and support for 20+ languages in the platform.

