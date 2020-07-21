Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Invitation to today's conference call and Q&A regarding Adevinta's agreement to acquire eBay Classifieds Group

We hereby invite you to participate at Schibsted's conference call and Q&A related to Adevinta's acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group on 21 July 2020 at 11:30 CET.
Management participants:
CEO Kristin Skogen Lund
CFO Ragnar Kårhus
EVP Nordic Marketplaces Christian Printzell Halvorsen.
Please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.
Participant Passcode: 907529
Norway: +47 2350 0187
Sweden: +46
Attachment
- Presentation for conference call (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/578bda63-c028-43d7-8204-5b10e632ee91)
