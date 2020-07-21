At the request of ProstaLund, equity rights will be traded on First North as from July 23, 2020. Security name: ProstaLund TO1 ------------------------------ Short name: PLUN TO1 ------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0014555520 ------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 199792 ------------------------------ Terms: Issue price, SEK 2 per share --------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in ProstaLund --------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: July 5, 2021 - July 7, 2021 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: July 5, 2021 --------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB on +46 40 200 250.