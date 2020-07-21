YouGov's online business model and direct panel relationships give it a clear advantage through lockdown. Both state and commercial interests have an increased need to gauge and track shifts in consumer attitudes, which YouGov is well placed to monitor through its growing suite of products and services. The group has a strong, cash-positive balance sheet and a major asset in its connected data library, termed the YouGov Cube, which now contains over 15 years of data. YouGov's share price has recovered from the mark-down at the earlier stage of the pandemic, with the rating reflecting its premium growth and strong market positioning.

