Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has appointed Irfan Esa as UK National Property Manager, Gemma McKenzie, as UK National Casualty Manager, and James Burke as UK National Executive Professional Lines Manager. All three will be based out of BHSI's newly established office in Manchester.

"We are pleased to expand our on-the-ground capabilities in the UK, installing stellar product leadership and the foundation to continue to grow our team in our new office in Manchester," said Chris Colahan, Head of UK Europe, BHSI. "With this leadership team, coupled with Mark Walker, Head of Customer Broker Engagement for the UK, we look forward to expanding our local market relationships and spreading BHSI's clear-cut, customer-focused underwriting and CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT philosophy to customers throughout the UK."

Irfan, who can be reached at irfan.esa@bhspecialty.com, comes to BHSI with more than 17 years of experience in technical property underwriting in the UK. Gemma, who can be reached at gemma.mckenzie@bhspecialty.com, brings more than 20 years of UK casualty underwriting experience to her role at BHSI. James, who can be reached at james.burke@bhspecialty.com, has 16 years of industry experience spanning all financial lines in the UK.

BHSI in Manchester is initially providing property, casualty and executive professional lines with a large account focus in the region. In collaboration with specialty teams in BHSI's London office, the new Manchester office will also offer a full spectrum of additional coverages in the UK, including marine, transactional liability, construction, and life sciences coverages.

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI, is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at One Grant's Row, Dublin D02 HX96. BHEI is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, marine, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, surety, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss and homeowners insurance, and is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Madrid, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005074/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA

JoAnn Lee +1 617-936-2937