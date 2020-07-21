California-based investment banking group Roth Capital Partners has reported four flash explosions on Sunday and a fifth yesterday "working their way through the GCL facility across multiple systems in a chain-reaction-like sequence."Reports are emerging of a series of flash explosions at a GCL Silicon polysilicon plant which has reportedly taken more than 10% of the global supply of the solar power raw material out of production. California-based investment banking group Roth Capital Partners yesterday issued an advisory note about the explosions at the GCL facility in Xinjiang China and their ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...