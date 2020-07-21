Wrap Technologies, Inc.: Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office Announces Successful BolaWrap(R) Deployment Resulting in No Injuries

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Wrap") (NASDAQ:WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, is pleased to report another successful deployment of the BolaWrap remote restraint device on a noncompliant suspect. Yesterday, Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office in New Mexico released a press release containing the full account of their successful BolaWrap deployment:

Today, Sheriff Manuel Gonzales Ill announced the first deployment of the less-lethal, BolaWrap Restraint Device by Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office.



"Every day the women and men Of BCSO boldly place their lives on the line to keep our children, families and businesses safe, it is absolutely imperative we equip them with the most effective public safety technology," said Sheriff Manuel Gonzales Ill. "After several months of successful evaluation and testing, I am pleased to announce that the new BolaWrap Restraint was effectively and safely deployed in the field for the first time. This technology affords our deputies another option to apprehending non complying offender(s) safely. It also reduces the risk of potential minor injuries to combative suspects."



On July 17, 2020, South Area Command Field Services Deputies observed a grey Chevy Suburban traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed near the area of Bridge Blvd. and Goff Blvd. Deputies soon recognized the vehicle was recently reported stolen in Bernalillo County and it was quickly confirmed as a stolen vehicle utilizing a law enforcement database during an inquiry of the license plate. The driver made an abrupt turn into an apartment complex located in the South Valley where a high-risk stop was conducted on the vehicle.



The driver, Alberto Romero, was given verbal commands to exit the vehicle where he was initially cooperative but then became verbally aggressive and refused to follow commands. Several minutes were spent trying to verbally de-escalate the situation. Romero still refused to follow commands given by Deputies and began to walk away from the location. Due to Romero's non-compliance to the commands of deputies and the risk of him re-entering the vehicle or fleeing on foot, the BolaWrap Restraint device was successfully deployed and Romero was safely taken into custody. Romero was booked on charges of Unlawful taking of a Motor Vehicle, Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer, and two outstanding felony warrants.

BolaWrap is carried by more than 150 police agencies across the United States and has been used to safely end dangerous police encounters in various cities across Texas, California, Florida, Minnesota, and now, New Mexico.



"We are pleased to see the BolaWrap continue to serve its purpose in the field on real subjects," said Mike Rothans, Chief Operating Officer at Wrap Technologies and retired Assistant Sheriff of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. "When you think about the potential outcome of this encounter in light of recent events in Atlanta and Minneapolis, you can appreciate the outstanding policework done by Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office and the potential life saved when they chose to use the BolaWrap.



"Before the BolaWrap was introduced to law enforcement, when a noncompliant subject refused to respond to officers' verbal commands, officers had no choice but to utilize the tools on their belts - all of which inflict pain and pose a higher risk of injury to the subject. With the BolaWrap, officers are safely restraining subjects from a distance as soon as verbal commands are ineffective, without needing to resort to any pain compliance tools or higher levels of force."



Highlights from the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office training released by the agency on their YouTube channel can be viewed here.



The original press release by the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office can be found here.



About Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC)

Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company's BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to restrain an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement to safely and effectively control encounters, especially those involving an individual experiencing a mental crisis. For information on the Company please visit www.wraptechnologies.com. Examples of recent media coverage are available as links under the "Media" tab of the website.

Trademark Information: BolaWrap and Wrap are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's overall business, total addressable market and expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successful implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its new product solution; the acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solution; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the US; the ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors included in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

WRAP TECHNOLOGIES CONTACT:

Paul M. Manley

VP - Investor Relations

612-834-1804

pmanley@wraptechnologies.com

SOURCE: Wrap Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/598243/Bernalillo-County-Sheriffs-Office-Announces-Successful-BolaWrapR-Deployment-Resulting-in-No-Injuries