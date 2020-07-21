Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria BioScience Files Application with Senior U.S. Stock Exchange for Uplisting

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP)(CSE:LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announces that it has filed an application with a senior stock exchange in the United States to request an uplisting of the Company's common stock.

Lexaria believes it will be positioned to meet the required listing qualifications for the senior exchange and that a successful uplisting to a senior US stock exchange should provide significant benefits to its shareholders that include increased liquidity, a much larger audience of institutional funds, improved visibility, and improved access to capital. As Lexaria increases its focus on pharmaceutical and oral nicotine applications of its patented technology, such benefits could prove to be transformative for the Company in advancing its drug delivery technology.

"Lexaria has achieved some impressive milestones in recent years through the discovery and development of our DehydraTECHTM technology platform," said Chris Bunka, Chief Executive Officer of Lexaria. Mr. Bunka further stated, "In addition, we have significantly expanded our shareholder base and during our recent annual general meeting, have received overwhelming shareholder approval to advance the Company to a senior US stock exchange, in hopes of delivering increased investor recognition for our Company as well as value to our shareholders."

Review of the Company's application is underway and may require many weeks or months to draw to a conclusion and, while the Company believes it will be able to comply with all the necessary regulatory requirements, no assurances can be made that the application will be successful.

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp's. (OTCQX:LXRP)(CSE:LXX) proprietary drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing. The Company's technology can be applied to many different ingestible product formats, including foods, beverages, oral suspensions, tablets, and capsules. DehydraTECH increases bio-absorption by up to 5-10x, reduces time of onset from 1 - 2 hours to 10 - 20 minutes, and masks unwanted tastes for orally administered bioactive molecules, including anti-virals, cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine, and other molecules. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies including a world-leading tobacco producer for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products and for use in industries that produce cannabinoid beverages, edibles, and oral products. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 16 patents granted and over 60 patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

