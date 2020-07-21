Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: City of London Investment Group (CLIG): Market recovery boosts FUM 21-Jul-2020 / 11:05 GMT/BST Hardman & Co Research: Market recovery boosts FUM City of London has announced a pre-close update for FY'20. While the third quarter of the financial year was tough for markets, the final quarter saw a strong bounceback. FUM increased by 25% to $5.50bn. After a volatile year in both directions, the net movement over the year as a whole was a 2% rise, with net inflows offsetting weak markets. The Developed Markets strategy was the standout, with inflows equal to 76% of the FUM at the start of the year. The EM strategy continued to see slow but steady outflows, although there have been signs of improvement in the second half of the year. https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/market-recovery-boost s-fum/ [1] If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Contact: Hardman & Co Brian Moretta bm@hardmanandco.com 35 New Broad Street London +44 20 7194 7622 EC2M 1NH www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here [2] to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1098381 21-Jul-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6da9709e34f3197cf9825ac896e4f6fb&application_id=1098381&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=1098381&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

