Jaguar Mining Inc.: Jaguar Mining Announces That Annual Shareholders Meeting Will Be Available via Teleconference

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG) announces that its upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting) to be held on July 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) will be available via teleconference.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, and in order to mitigate risks to the health and safety of Jaguar's shareholders and the broader community, the Company is discouraging physical attendance at the Meeting and will make available to shareholders the option of listening to and participating in the Meeting in real time by way of teleconference.

Attending and Voting at the Meeting

In line with the Company's commitment to safety, in-person attendance by directors and senior management of the Company will be limited and will be subject to the orders, limitations, advice and guidance of the federal and provincial health ministries and other governmental authorities. Accordingly, the Company expects to only have a minimum number of in-person attendees present to conduct the formal business of the Meeting.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to listen to the Meeting via teleconference and to vote in advance of the Meeting using one of the methods described in the voting instruction form or the form of proxy accompanying the Company's management information circular dated June 15, 2020 (the "Circular"). Shareholders intending to vote in advance of the Meeting must do so prior to the proxy cut-off of 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Shareholders should not appoint a proxyholder other than the proxyholders named in the proxy form or voting instruction form to participate in the Meeting. Instructions on how to vote can be found in the Circular and proxy-related materials, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Jaguar's website at https://jaguarmining.com/en/investors/agm-meeting-materials/.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, registered shareholders and formally appointed proxyholders who wish to vote in real time at the Meeting rather than in advance thereof must complete the Request for Voting Number Form attached to the Circular as Schedule "C" and return to Jaguar's transfer agent, TSX Trust Company ("TSX Trust"), at TSXTRUSTPROXYVOTING@TMX.COM at least 10 days prior to the Meeting, upon which they will receive further instructions from TSX Trust.

Voting results for each of the resolutions to be considered by shareholders will be announced after the Meeting and reported on SEDAR.

Instructions for Attending the Live Teleconference

Attendees are invited to listen to the teleconference using the following connection option:

Teleconference Dial-In: 1.647.788.3472

Conference ID: 9618116269

If the Meeting location and/or teleconference plans change, a news release will be issued with updated information. Any shareholder who plans to attend the Meeting should check the Company's website prior to the Meeting for the most current instructions including the health screening and quarantine measures in place / contact the Company's Chief Financial Officer by email at hashim.ahmed@jaguarmining.com.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims covering an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar and Roça Grande Mines, and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2019. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

For further information please contact:

Vernon Baker

Chief Executive Officer

Jaguar Mining Inc.

vernon.baker@jaguarmining.com

416-847-1854

Hashim Ahmed

Chief Financial Officer

Jaguar Mining Inc.

hashim.ahmed@jaguarmining.com

416-847-1854

