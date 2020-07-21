Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market worth $95.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Front-end Equipment, Back-end Equipment, Fab Facility Equipment, Product Type, Dimension, Supply Chain Participant, Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market will grow to USD 95.9 billion by 2025 (forecast year) from USD 62.4 billion in 2020 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2020 to 2025. The key drivers fueling the growth of this market include the increasing investments in R&D facilities due to COVID-19 impact and increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles. Moreover, the growing consumer electronics market and increasing number of foundries due to COVID-19, trend of miniaturization and technology migration, and high demand for chips to provide computation power and connectivity for AI applications across the globe play a key role in driving the growth of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.

The high demand for semiconductor devices has led to use of photolithography equipment

In 2019, the lithography segment accounted for the largest share of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market, by front-end equipment. The increasing demand for semiconductor devices across the globe has led to the use of photolithography equipment for manufacturing semiconductor devices. The major reason for the largest size of the lithography equipment market is the high system cost, even though the shipment volume is comparatively small. The application of different semiconductor devices such as ICs and transistors in industries such as automotive, telecommunication, and consumer electronics has led to their increased demand.

Memory segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2020 to 2025

The memory segment of semiconductor manufacturing equipment market, by product type, is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during forecast period. New memory technologies such as magneto-resistive random access memory (MRAM) and resistive random access memory (ReRAM) are expected to replace traditional technologies. Moreover, memory devices require high-precision bonding, testing, cleaning, and packaging for the best performance. This shift in the memory market has demanded a change in the dynamics of manufacturing equipment, compelling semiconductor manufacturing equipment providers to develop more efficient designs for device manufacturers.

APAC is projected to hold largest share of semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in 2025

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in 2025. The commanding position of APAC is due to the presence of a large number of OSAT companies in the region. These OSAT companies use various front-end, back-end, and fab facility equipment in the semiconductor fabrication process. Additionally, an increasing number of IDMs in the region is expected to boost the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market growth in the near future. Similarly, the mass production of electronic products such as smartphones, sensors, industrial equipment, and wearables among others in China and Taiwan is also expected to accelerate the market growth in APAC.

Tokyo Electron, LAM Research, ASML, Applied Materials, KLA-Tencor, Screen Holdings, Teradyne, Advantest Corporation, Hitachi High-Technologies, and Plasma-Therm are the key players in the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. These players are increasingly undertaking strategies such as product launches and development, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, merger and acquisitions to increase their market share.

