FactMR: Edge Computing Market to Grow 13.7x Through 2030; Coronavirus Forecasting Platform Applications to Aid Market Growth During Pandemic

Edge computing developers are expected to integrate artificial intelligence and machine learning models to monitor contagious illnesses such as the coronavirus to sustain development for the crisis period.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / The global edge computing market is projected to expand with a massive 30% CAGR between the period of projection from 2020 to 2030. The Fact.MR report states that, edge computing networking technologies are rapidly gaining traction during the coronavirus pandemic as network traffic has shifted substantially from commercial infrastructure to residential infrastructure. In addition, government initiatives to track the spread of the contagion has created niche opportunities for edge computing developers to widen the scope of applications for the technology.

"Edge computing offers a number of potential applications in video analytics including security, real-time traffic monitoring, and surveillance, which is proven key to tracking the covid-19 crisis. Such innovations enable intelligent processing of video data through the detection of anomalies, data insights, and real-time tracking, which will enable market growth for the foreseeable future" says the FACT.MR report.

Edge Computing Market- Key Takeaways

Edge computing hardware has dominated the industry, owing to the rapid rise of cloud-based server applications.

Energy and utilities applications account for significant revenue share owing to energy optimization initiatives being run in major power grids.

North America accounts for close to half of the global edge computing market aided by the rise of multiple startups and the increased use of industrial internet of things in factory spaces here.

Request a report sample to gain more market insights at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4761

Edge Computing Market- Driving Factors

The rising popularity of IoT-edge applications in terms of data analytics in key industry verticals is supporting market growth.

The development of multi-locational hybrid data for real time insights will generate key growth opportunities.

The steady drop in the prices of computation mediums and hardware is key to increasing adoption of edge computing solutions.

Edge Computing Market- Major Restraints

Ensuring adequate data security in edge distributed computer networks is a key challenge to market players.

High costs and complexity associated to the installation of edge infrastructure is hindering market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Edge Computing Market

With large sections of workers operating remotely around the world, the coronavirus has resulted in a high requirement for video conferencing, cable, and phone systems. These factors will have significant influence on the rising adoption of edge computing infrastructure. In addition, researchers are developing devices to monitor diseases such as the coronavirus with edge computing for the analysis of factors such as waiting room environments, coughing sounds, and crowd sizes, which will support market growth in the months ahead.

Explore the global edge computing market with 183 figures, 66 data tables, along with the table of contents of the report. You can also find detailed segmentation on

https://www.factmr.com/report/4761/edge-computing-market

Competitive Landscape

The edge computing market players are pushing for expansion of processing capabilities through the acquisition of servers, and investing in infrastructure tech research in addition to industry collaborations. For instance, Verizon has partnered with IMB for enterprise-edge computing with 5G and artificial intelligence. Amazon Inc., Microsoft Corp., Intel Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corp, TENAX Group, and HP Enterprise are some major edge computing market players.

About the Report

This study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the edge computing market. Global, regional and country-level analysis of the top industry trends impacting the edge computing market is covered in this FACT.MR study. The report offers insights on the edge computing market on the basis of component (hardware, software, and services), and application (energy & utilities, industrial, transportation & logistics, smart cities, smart homes, and smart buildings, healthcare, agriculture, retail, datacenters, and others) across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Explore FACT.MR's Comprehensive Coverage of ICT Landscape

Big Data Technology and Services Market- Get the latest insights on the global big data technology and services market through FACT.MR's report covering analysis for projection period (2017-2026).

Robotic Desktop Automation Market- FACT.MR's study on the global robotic desktop automation market covers trends, tech innovations, players, and strategies for 2018-2028.

SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor Market- Obtain analysis on the global SiC & GaN power semiconductor market through FACT.MR's latest report covering competitive analysis, regions, and segment analysis for 2017-2026.

About Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the veteran research team at FACT.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence requirements. With a repository of over a thousand reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has scrutinized the ICT sector across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Contact:

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

PR- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1531/global-edge-computing-market

SOURCE: FactMR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/598278/Edge-Computing-Market-to-Grow-137x-Through-2030-Coronavirus-Forecasting-Platform-Applications-to-Aid-Market-Growth-During-Pandemic