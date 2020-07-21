WeVPN: Top-tier VPN veterans develop a new VPN

A brand new, affordable, fast and feature-packed Virtual Private Network

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing WeVPN: a fast and secure virtual private network (VPN) built from scratch using the experience and knowledge of leading senior management veterans from within the VPN industry.

The WeVPN team has used their decades of cumulative experience to deliver cutting-edge technology, with the highest security standards to protect users' online identity while browsing the internet. Unlike smaller VPNs, WeVPN engineers and manages every aspect of its network, infrastructure and software in-house. The team strives to provide users with the highest quality of service combined with premium features for a fraction of the cost of other top-tier VPN providers. WeVPN subscriptions start at only $2.49 per month and can be used to protect up to 10 devices. Lightweight native apps are available for Windows, MacOS, Android, Android TV, iOS, Amazon Fire OS, Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and more.

WeVPN allows users to create a secure connection between their devices and an external network through best-in-class encryption. With millions of people forced to work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the increased dependency on home networks has made the need for online security greater than ever.

All WeVPN applications come loaded with premium features such as:

WePLAY: a proprietary 4K resolution content-streaming solution (Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, etc.)

Auto-Connect: allows your VPN connection to startup as soon as your computer does.

Split Tunneling: allows specific applications to bypass the VPN should it be needed.

Killswitch: ensuring your privacy and security is not compromised should a disconnect occur.

WeBLOCK: blocks ads, malwares and trackers

Anti-Censorship Technology: bypassing country level firewalls including (but not limited to) the Great Firewall of China , Iran , Egypt and Turkey .

, , and . Bare metal servers in 43 locations across 31 countries and counting.

SmartDNS: service for gaming consoles and Smart TVs and more.

WeVPN utilizes the most advanced VPN and Proxy protocols, including OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard, Shadowsocks and Stunnel-squid Proxy, to safeguard users' internet connection and protect their online identity. WeVPN employs a strict zero-log policy ensuring that there is no ability to personally identify any WeVPN customer. WeVPN also ensures the user's network data is never disclosed as all servers run their own encrypted DNS (DNS over TLS). In addition, data on their VPN servers exist only within RAM. Once the machine is restarted or shut down, all data is wiped. Nothing is ever written to the Linux Unified Key Setup (LUKS) encrypted hard drives besides the boot sequence.

"In a market expected to triple in the next 5 years we believe that now more than ever, netizens need a fast, reliable, feature-packed and most importantly affordable VPN solution", said Yoan Esebag, CEO of WeVPN.

"Our team is formed of IT experts and privacy advocates with years of experience within the VPN industry. We strive to maintain transparent ethics and stand by our belief that every person is entitled to privacy, freedom, security and net neutrality."

What's next for WeVPN? The newly launched service (April 2020) is already serving thousands of happy customers, and the passionate team is continuously improving the service, adding more features, server locations and devices support as they grow. Within the next few months, WeVPN is going to release their Linux CLI app, add setup guides for routers and other devices, open-source their applications, and much more...

Ready to try WeVPN? Sign up today on their website .