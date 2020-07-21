Inside the Mega-trend Which Could Topple This Tech Giant

LONDON, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It didn't take Uber long to step onto the scene and disrupt a hundred-year-old dynasty, bringing the taxi industry to its knees within 7 years. Now, a booming mega-trend could upend Uber much faster thanks to its broken business model and lack of profitability. Mentioned in today's commentary includes:Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Sitting at an incredible $53 billion market cap, Uber is already enormous compared to hundred-year-old auto industry giants like Ford, General Motors, and Chrysler. But they're also been riddled with controversy in recent years, with both riders and drivers leveraging harsh criticism over Uber's policies. And this is why the massive mega-trend sweeping Wall Street may be the death knell for Uber.

All the biggest names are pouring money into ESG or sustainable investing - the ethical and eco-friendly investing trend ballooning in popularity in recent years. Goldman Sachs started a $1.5 billion ESG cash fund, which is becoming a go-to for major companies like Apple and JetBlue Airways. Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, just devoted $10 billion to a Global Earth Fund. And BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, plans to have $1.2 trillion in ESG assets within the next 10 years.

One company from Canada's Silicon Valley seems to have spotted this trend from a mile away… And it's positioned itself to take advantage of Uber's long list of missteps and challenge for the ride sharing throne. Facedrive ( FD .V; FDVRF.PK ) has already locked in major contracts with government agencies, A-list celebrities, and global tech titans. And they've done it all as a startup less than a few years old.

But one thing is clear: they don't plan on stopping there. In the coming months, they're set to expand into the United States and internationally, thanks in part to the ESG mega-trend sweeping across the globe.

Here are 5 reasons to keep an eye on the ESG mega-trend right now:

1 - This Mega-trend is the Future of Business

The ESG investing craze has skyrocketed just over the last year or two, and it's showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, even with the stock market tanking in March with the global pandemic, ESG funds continued to soar. Around the world, sustainable investing is attracting more and more investors.

The biggest names on Wall Street have started moving serious capital in this direction. They're sending a message that's crystal clear -- businesses need to get with the program if they expect access to capital in this new economy.

BlackRock (BLK) has been quick to jump on the trend, with over $90 billion in ESG assets under its control. It's planning to more than 10x that number over time though, aiming to boost that number to over $1 trillion by 2030. This should serve as a massive wake-up call for investors everywhere, as BlackRock - the $84 billion hedge fund - has replaced Goldman Sachs as the most important banking company in the world. That's also the reason it's gone beyond banking, even reaching " 4th branch of government" status.

It's not alone though. Many across Wall Street and beyond have been vocal about the direction ESG investing is heading. Nigel Green, the CEO of the deVere Group, an independent financial advisory firm, touts that the global pandemic has only accelerated this trend, saying ESG investing is moving toward a " skyward surge. " And the stats on ridesharing have put the industry right in the crosshairs of ESG investors.

While ridesharing was expected to lower pollution with many opting to rideshare rather than own their own vehicles, the reality couldn't be further from the truth. Recent studies show that it's actually produced nearly 70% more pollution. But the brains behind Facedrive saw this trend coming and, through next-gen technology and key partnerships with environmental agencies, it's positioned itself ahead of the pack.

With a goal of being the leader in this sector, it's making a huge step toward solving ridesharing's sustainability problem, planned to be all without sacrificing profit. Uber, on the other hand, is still trying to work towards breaking even 10 years after launching.

Facedrive leads by living up to its word with its "People and Planet First" philosophy. It gives riders the choice to hail a ride from an electric, hybrid, or gas-powered vehicle, all without paying an extra premium for the option.

After the ride, Facedrive's in-app algorithm calculates how much CO2 was created for each journey and sets aside a portion of the fare to offset the carbon footprint - planting trees to do it. In other words, you ride, the company plants a tree. It's simple.

That puts Facedrive squarely in the middle of two megatrends: the disruption of the $80 Billion global on-demand transportation service industry… and big money's shift into sustainable investing, already over $30 billion in 2018.

2 - Major Deals are Sending this Trend Surging

With so much money on the table, it seems everyone is making the move toward greater sustainability. Which is why, with Facedrive filling a need where Uber is failing, major partners are already putting this startup on the map.

The major bit of news that might have escaped investors is this: One global powerhouse and one Canadian giant have now thrown in with Facedrive. Global ecommerce giant Amazon and Canadian Tier-1 telecoms giant Telus jumped in on Facedrive's corporate partnership program.

That means both giants will be receiving preferred pricing on Facedrive services and that their employees have a deal to use Facedrive at a discount.

3 - In the New Economy, Diversification is King

In the growing age of sustainability, the global leaders are seeing that it doesn't pay to be a one-trick pony. That's why many of the biggest companies in the world are broadening their horizons and diversifying into sustainable ventures.

Take Tesla (TSLA), for example. It's already well-known for being eco-friendly with their high-end electric vehicles. But it's gone beyond transportation into green energy in several other arenas, acquiring the solar energy company SolarCity for $2.6 billion in 2016. When it tried to do the same with the solar installation company Vivint this year though, they got beat out when a competitor came in offering up an incredible $3.2 billion!

Google (GOOGL) has branched out too, going far beyond your go-to search engine. On top of getting in on autonomous vehicles with Waymo, they established their own clean energy company, Google Energy.

Today, not only are they using this as an opportunity to lower their own energy costs at Google's headquarters… they also got the green light from the government to sell energy to others.

Other tech giants are jumping on board, as well. Both Facebook and Microsoft are making major improvements in their day-to-day operations to curb their emissions.

Facebook (FB), as one of the world's largest technology companies, has completely changed the game. It has taken a particularly innovative approach in creating a more sustainable future and has become an example for the entire industry. Its data centers are some of the most energy-efficient - and water-efficient - in the world.

Microsoft (MSFT) is also going above and beyond in its emissions goals, aiming to be carbon neutral in the next ten years. A feat that will not be an easy task for such a massive technology corporation. Additionally, Microsoft has also pioneered new solutions to aid other companies in curbing their emissions as well.

And now Facedrive's showing that they see itself as far more than just a rideshare service, as well. Its latest acquisition signaled they're not just taking on Uber in the ridesharing business… They're doing it in the food delivery service too.

The global food delivery market is expected to grow from $24 billion in 2018 to over $98 billion by 2027. And with so much money at stake, it's no wonder Facedrive is moving in to grab a piece of the pie here too.

Recently, Facedrive acquired Foodora Canada , a subsidiary company of the $20-billion multinational food delivery service, Delivery Hero, operating in 40 countries and servicing more than 500,000 restaurants. With this move, it has access to hundreds of thousands of customer names and over 5,500 new restaurant partners.

4 - Millennials Give 1 Trillion Reasons to Go Green

While big money has shown it's making sustainability a top priority, millennials are voting with their wallets too. In a recent analysis from the renowned services firm Ernst & Young, they discovered that 84% of millennials have named ESG investing as a main goal. And more importantly, the vast majority say they're willing to pay more for a sustainable alternative.

So when millennials are worth a massive $1 trillion in consumer spending, it pays to pay attention to what they value. Because when it comes to sustainability, that's not an added bonus, it's the price of admission. That's why Facedrive has made it a no-brainer for riders to make the jump.

5 - The World's Biggest Visionaries are Leading the Charge

The truth is, even though some are just jumping on the ESG bandwagon now that it's clear it's here to stay… other visionaries have been forecasting this global shift for years.

Facedrive's CEO, Sayan Navaratnam, saw the sustainable writing on the wall years ago too. While this megatrend has picked up major steam in the last couple of years, he's had the plan for green ridesharing since 2016.

Now, Facedrive ( FD .V; FDVRF.PK ) has timed the launch of the startup perfectly, getting a stock exchange listing in Q3 2019 and taking off exponentially now in 2020. The ESG mega-trend is certain to change the world - and our economy - as we know it, and it's entirely possible that this gritty sustainable startup becomes the one-stop-shop of the future -- grabbing hold of this mega-trend and putting Uber firmly in their rearview mirror.

