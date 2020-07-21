UV Concepts: UV-Concepts Announces Exclusive Agreement with Hytech Ireland to Distribute UV-C Enclosure (UVE) Across Ireland and the United Kingdom

First and Only Digitally-Connected Automated "No Touch" UV Light Solution Designed to Improve the Cleaning and Disinfecting of Portable Medical Equipment



High UV-C Dose Provides Reliable Pathogen Kill in 60 Seconds

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., and DUBLIN, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UV-Concepts Inc., an infection control and prevention company, announced today that it has signed an exclusive agreement with Hytech Ireland to distribute across Ireland and the United Kingdom the Company's UV-C Enclosure (UVE), the first and only digitally-connected automated no-touch UV-C enclosure purpose-built for large portable medical equipment designed to improve manual cleaning and disinfecting.

Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) is a disinfection method that uses short-wavelength ultraviolet light (UV-C) to kill or inactivate microorganisms. Healthcare-associated infections (HAI's) are a growing concern worldwide, and evidence shows that high-touch surfaces on portable medical equipment such as wheelchairs, stretchers, and infusion pumps are a potential vector for transmission of bacteria and viruses.

"The concern for cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces in the healthcare environment has grown exponentially due to COVID-19," said Jeremy Starkweather, President & Co-Founder, UV-Concepts Inc. "We're very pleased to partner with Hytech Ireland and make the UVE available for healthcare institutions globally to help protect patients, healthcare workers, and visitors from harmful bacteria and viruses."

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate about 700,000 patients are diagnosed with an HAI each year in the United States, and of those, 70,000 die during their acute care hospitalization. While progress has been made to reduce and, in some cases, eliminate HAIs, the market is constantly seeking new and improved disinfection solutions.

"We were impressed with the broad clinical applications of the easy-to-use UVE," said Rodney Cadden, microbiologist and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hytech Ireland. "Our partnership with UV-Concepts allows us to offer this product to the infection control healthcare community, as well as other early adopter sectors such as the hospitality and leisure industries that can benefit from the product's differentiated use and modality."

About UVE

The UVE is an automated no-touch UV-C enclosure purpose-built for large portable medical equipment and is digitally-connected to real-time equipment indicator tags and a cloud-based platform to ensure protocol adherence. The UVE is designed to optimize the key principles of UV-C light disinfection effectiveness (intensity, proximity, and line of sight) by surrounding items inside of a fully-enclosed, highly-reflective space. This produces a high UV-C dose in 60 seconds for a controlled environment leading to consistent results. The UVE is registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA, Product Registration No. 92890-DV-1).

About UV-Concepts, Inc.

UV-Concepts, an infection control and prevention company, is focused on collaborating with healthcare institutions willing to challenge existing paradigms with regards to the cleaning and disinfecting of portable medical equipment. For more information, please visit www.uvconcepts.com (http://www.uvconcepts.com).

About Hytech Ireland

Hytech Ireland was formed in June 2016 to control healthcare-associated infections in Irish private and public health systems as well as cross-contamination in other industries. Working with buying influences in Europe, Middle East and Australia, Hytech offers sustainable route to market in different continents on UV device applications. Hytech offers both passive and reactive technologies, along with a full team to validate the efficacy in UK/ IRE.

For more information, please visit www.hytech.ie (http://www.hytech.ie).

U.S. Media Contact:

Erich Sandoval

FINN Partners

Tel: +1-917-497-2867

E-mail: erich.sandoval@finnpartners.com (mailto:erich.sandoval@finnpartners.com)

Ex-U.S. Contact:

Rodney Cadden, CEO

Hytech

Tel: 353 (0)86 3828054

E-mail: rodney@hytech.ie