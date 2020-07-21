Scientific Industries, Inc.: Scientific Industries Announces Medical Industry Veteran as Chief Commercial Officer of Scientific Bioprocessing Inc.

BOHEMIA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCQB:SCND) announced the appointment of James Buchanan Polk as Chief Commercial Officer of its Scientific Bioprocessing ("SBI") business.

Ms. Helena Santos, CEO of Scientific Industries commented, "As we seek to grow SBI, we needed a strong sales leader. Bucky has the perfect background to help us connect to customers and develop sales channels and OEM accounts. We are excited to add him to our growing team."

Mr. John Moore, Chairman of Scientific Industries and President of SBI stated "I have known Bucky for over thirty years and have watched him progress up the sales ranks and into leadership roles at Boston Scientific, Abbott Labs and Philips Spectranetics where he ultimately held the role of Vice President, Global Key Opinion Leader Engagement. His skill set in market development, product introduction and working with key opinion leaders is ideal to help us build and lead a sales force to turn SBI into a global leader in sensors bioprocessing."

Mr. Polk said, "I am excited to join SBI during this time of growth. It's a unique opportunity to leverage my experience from the Medical Device world and apply it in a natural progression of my career."

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries is a life science tool provider. It designs, manufactures, and markets laboratory equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie® 2 Mixer and balances; customized catalyst research instruments and bioprocessing systems. Scientific Industries' products are generally used and designed for research purposes in laboratories of universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and medical device manufacturers. Please visit www.scientificindustries.com.

About Scientific Bioprocessing Inc.

Scientific Bioprocessing develops manufactures and sells sensors and instruments for cell culture and bioprocessing. For more information please visit www.scientificbio.com.

"Statements made in this press release that relate to future events, performance or financial results of the Company are forward-looking statements which involve uncertainties that could cause actual events, performance or results to materially differ. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. Accordingly, any forward-looking statement should be read in conjunction with the additional information about risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports, including our annual report on Form 10-K."

CONTACT:

Scientific Industries, Inc.

80 Orville Drive, Suite 102

Bohemia, New York 11716

Phone: (888) 850-6208

info@scientificindustries.com

www.scientificindustries.com

SOURCE: Scientific Industries, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/598179/Scientific-Industries-Announces-Medical-Industry-Veteran-as-Chief-Commercial-Officer-of-Scientific-Bioprocessing-Inc