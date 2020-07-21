Signs Wipro and 53 Other Partners, Adds New Project License Program, Expands Personalized Support Partner Certifications

LeanIX, a provider of Software-as-a-Service solutions in Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM), today announced a significant expansion of its Channel Partner Program to include a new Project License program and expanded personalized support and partner certifications. LeanIX doubled its channel program in the past year to 54 partners globally.

LeanIX develops a modern, agile Enterprise Architecture (EA) solution that automatically generates real-time, data-driven views of the entire enterprise IT landscape and their dependent business processes. Channel partners and consultancies use the LeanIX Enterprise Architecture Suite to help customers and clients assess IT technology risks and generate IT investment scenarios and roadmaps that can be used immediately in their strategic planning.

"We frequently begin our strategy and transformation engagements using LeanIX," said David Kenner, GM Global Head CIO Strategy and Advisory for Wipro Limited. "LeanIX accelerates time to value for large Transformation Enterprise Architecture programs. It has become a part of our standard toolkit to help CIO(s) and other senior executives visualize complex solutions and gain insights into how to accelerate large initiatives."

The LeanIX Channel Partner Program currently supports three tiers of collaborators: Consultant partners, Reseller (aka Store) partners, and Technology partners. In addition to providing personalized support, LeanIX maintains an active Partner Portal and a Partner Academy, provides co-marketing content, and hosts on-going product and sales training certifications.

Project Licenses

Project Licenses are designed specifically for consultancies and global systems integrators (GSIs) that work with large enterprises with more than $300M in annual revenues.

The Project License program enables certified partners to use the full LeanIX tool suite for a limited time for their short term, time-based consulting projects. The program was conceived based on feedback from the partner community, asking for a simpler product structure and faster execution. Partners who participate in the Project License program can leverage LeanIX's EA Suite to deliver key insights and results for their consulting clients.

Project Licenses are available immediately by contacting your LeanIX Customer Success representative, or requesting information here: https://www.leanix.net/en/ecosystem/partner-program

"We are excited to welcome Wipro as our newest Consulting Partner and the global experience they bring in working with CIOs. We want our channel partners to be superstars in the quest for modern, agile, and data-driven IT departments. I'm thrilled to see so many stellar companies take advantage of our Partner Program. We put a lot of resources into the program and the benefit to our partners is clear and tangible: easy access to the best EA tools in the market," said André Christ, CEO and Co-founder at LeanIX.

Apply to become a LeanIX partner here: https://www.leanix.net/en/ecosystem/become-a-partner

About LeanIX:

LeanIX is the single source of truth for Corporate IT and Product IT to create transparency of the present and derive actions, to shape the future in an understandable business context. LeanIX provides its Software-as-a-Service to 300 international customers including well-known brands such as Adidas, Atlassian, Dropbox, DHL, Merck, Volkswagen, Vodafone and Zalando. More than 40 certified partners such as Deloitte, Cognizant and PwC rely on the dynamically-growing IT company co-founded in 2012 by LeanIX CEO André Christ. With EA Connect Days, LeanIX has been regularly organizing one of the world's most important industry events in the field of Enterprise Architecture since 2014. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts, Munich/Germany, Utrecht/Netherlands and Hyderabad/India. It has 230 employees worldwide.

To learn more about LeanIX, visit www.leanix.net, @leanix_net on Twitter, and https://www.linkedin.com/company/leanix-gmbh on LinkedIn.

