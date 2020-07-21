Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc: Cooper Standard to Host Conference Call on August 5 to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

NORTHVILLE, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 5 at 9 a.m. ET. The Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Edwards and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Banas will discuss Cooper Standard's second quarter 2020 results, provide a general business update and respond to investor questions.

The Company expects to release results for the second quarter 2020 after market close on Tuesday, August 4. The Company's earnings results will also be posted to the Cooper Standard website (http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com) once released.

A link to the live webcast of the call (listen only) and presentation materials will be available on Cooper Standard's Investor Relations website at http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com/index.cfm.

To participate by phone, callers in the United States and Canada should dial toll-free 877-374-4041 (international callers dial 253-237-1156) and provide the conference ID 5086888 or ask to be connected to the Cooper Standard conference call. Representatives of the investment community will have the opportunity to ask questions after the presentation. Callers should dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call.

Individuals unable to participate during the call may visit the investors' portion of the Cooper Standard website (http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com) for a replay of the webcast.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., is a leading global supplier of systems and components for the automotive industry. Products include sealing, fuel and brake delivery and fluid transfer systems. Cooper Standard employs approximately 24,000 people globally and operates in 21 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.

Contact for Analysts:

Roger Hendriksen

Cooper Standard

(248) 596-6465

roger.hendriksen@cooperstandard.com

Contact for Media:

Chris Andrews

Cooper Standard

(248) 596-6217

CAndrews@cooperstandard.com

SOURCE: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/598144/Cooper-Standard-to-Host-Conference-Call-on-August-5-to-Discuss-Second-Quarter-2020-Financial-Results