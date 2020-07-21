Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs Adds Important New Feature to Perk Hero: 'Order from Table'

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk Labs" or the "Company") the parent company of Perk Hero, the all-in-one mobile ordering, contact-free payment and loyalty app, announced today that Perk Hero has added a new Order from Table feature to its platform. This new feature provides restaurants who now must adhere to limited dine-in capabilities with advanced tools to provide a seamless full service dine-in experience with limited staff-to-guest physical contact and for the customer to have the ability to order at their convenience.

"Our new Order from Table feature enables restaurants to provide their guests with a convenient end-to-end contactless experience that is well suited to today's more limited dining environment. Restaurants have had to do more with less while still offering timely service while not increasing their overhead," said Perk Hero's CEO, Jonathan Hoyles. "This feature brings the opportunity for guests to safely enjoy a nice meal on a patio, to place their order from the Perk Hero app on their phone when ready and reduces the need for physical contact and physical handling of menus - improving the safety of both staff and customers."

Perk Hero's new ordering feature includes the customer's ability to scan a QR code at their table, to place an order and/or also have the option to select the restaurant location then enter a table number manually to place an order. The restaurant can have both options, or choose between either having the QR code or table number displayed. A customer order submitted via the Perk Hero app will include the table number for seamless in-dining service to the customer.

Many restaurants are now expanding outdoor restaurant patio areas to provide more seating options with the now limited in-restaurant dining seating capacity. Perk Hero's Order from Table feature provides restaurants with the ability to increase seating capacity outdoors without the need for additional staff or increasing customer wait times for service.

In addition to in-dining restaurants, this feature can also be applied to other payment scenarios such as quick serve restaurants, bars and hotels. In a quick serve environment, rather than lining up and then ordering and paying at the counter, a customer can simply scan a QR code while in a lineup or sit down and order by QR code and pay using Perk Hero.

In a hotel environment, guests can use this feature to securely and conveniently scan a QR code to order from their hotel room and pay for their meal using the Perk Hero app on their phone. Hotel guests can simply scan a marker in their room, make their desired selections, and pay from their mobile phone. Hotel guests would be able to see the status of the order on their device until the food and drinks are delivered to their room. A digital copy of their bill would be available on the user's device for verification and expense tracking. Hotel guests could also access promotions and offers right from within the App, such as discounts or promotions at gift stores.

As reported in a recent Mobile Payments Today article, Thad Peterson, senior analyst at the Aite Group states, "There is definitely more interest in QR codes as an addition to NFC for contactless payments, driven in large part by the movement to contactless from the pandemic. QR codes are being used for a range of situations, from buying coffee at local cafes, to getting price information on grocery store shelves or retailers and a relatively new trend is reading updated food menus at restaurants.' Mr. Hoyles was also interviewed and quoted in the same article.