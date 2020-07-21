Good Hemp, Inc: Good Hemp Hires Former 5-Hour Energy Executive to Expand Retail Footprint

CORNELIUS, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / Good Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK:GHMP), maker of Hemp and CBD infused beverages that are sold internationally, announces it has hired Rise' Meguiar, the former President of Sales at Innovation Ventures DBA Living Essentials / 5-hour ENERGY. Rise' will begin her tenure on August 1, 2020 where she will spearhead efforts to expand Good Hemp current product lines into existing markets as well as identify new product lines and distribution points for global expansion.

"Having someone of Rise's caliber join the ranks of a new consumer brand like Good Hemp is something that doesn't happen too often. Rise' has 19 years of hands-on leadership experience with one of the worlds most recognized grab-and-go consumer brands (that being 5-Hour ENERGY). She held a leading executive role in that brand from its inception, and we believe her expertise is a big reason why 5-Hour went from a start-up to a multibillion-dollar enterprise. We are extremely happy to have Rise' on our team and look forward to having her hit the ground running," said Bill Alessi, CEO of Good Hemp.

"I am so excited to be joining Good Hemp, Inc. and look forward to being part of building another exciting, innovative CPG brand. I appreciate the confidence Bill and his team have put in my abilities to help them do this for their company. I was looking for the right brand and fit where I could use my past experience to launch another very exciting product that I believe in, and I know I have found it with the team at Good Hemp," said Rise' Meguiar, Good Hemp's new VP Sales and Innovation.

About Rise' Meguiar -

Rise' Meguiar, former President of Sales with Living Essentials from 2000 to 2019, has an extensive background in consumer product sales management in all classes of trade. Rise' managed sales of all Living Essentials products to all classes of trade to maximize advantages in volume, market share and profit. Responsibilities included introduction of all new and existing Living Essential products in drug, mass, grocery, c-stores and special market classes of trade. Successful product launches and strong relationships/partnerships have been built over the past 19 years with the retail community to include all classes of trade in the CPG industry. This has been accomplished by successful appointment and management of a direct sales force, a broker sales force and distributors throughout the country. Previous experience to include National Account Manager for Specialty Brands, a division of Burns Philp and Regional Manager for Farley Candy Company.

About Good Hemp Products -

Good Hemp Fizz and Canna Hemp are functional carbonated beverages infused with natural ingredients and made with hemp seed oil which is categorized as "GRAS" (under sections 201(s) and 409 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and therefore not subject to FDA review and approval).

Good Hemp 2oh! is a line of naturally flavored waters infused with 10mg of THC-free hemp extract and prebiotic fiber.

Good Hemp beverages can also be purchased from Amazon and at goodhemplivin.com.

