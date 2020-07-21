TechCom, Inc. Announces Appointment of International Associate Director & Marketing Officers

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / TechCom, Inc. (the "Company" or "TechCom") (OTC PINK:RMDM) ( FKA: RMD Entertainment Group) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Calvin Lam as International Associate Director and Dave Tan, Joseph Lee, Sunny Ng, Xugis Gan as Marketing Officers for the company.

Mr. Calvin Lam as the associate directors of the TechCom, Inc. with the addition of Mr. Calvin Lam to our team, his vast professional network will be leveraged upon to continue our business expansion across South East Asia, including the engagement of institutional and strategic investors, enhancing cross-border promotion of real estate developments, and strengthening of distribution networks.

Mr. Cal vin Lam (International Associate Director)

Mr. Calvin Lam is a Malaysian national and a well-known entrepreneur. Mr. Calvin Lam graduated from the Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) of Malaysia in 1996 with a bachelor's degree. After graduation, he went to Texas Tech University to continue his studies to obtain a master's degree in petroleum engineering.

Mr. Calvin Lam has 15 years of rich experience in the petroleum and resource companies. He has held important positions (including chief geologist, director of project safety, director of oilfield exploration and development division, etc.) of many well-known oil companies in the United States. Mr. Calvin Lam returned to Malaysia in 2017 and is active in the Malaysian business circle and has participated in multiple of Chamber of Commerce activities (Malaysia Natural Gas Association, Malaysia Petrochemical Association, etc.).

Currently, Mr. Calvin Lam leads the Corporate Team of TechCom, Inc and responsible to develop TechCom, Inc.'s business penetration in Asia region.

Dave Tan (Marketing Officer)

Mr. Tan obtained his Degree in Business Management through Help University in 2008.

Dave serves as Unit Manager with Allianz Insurance Company for more than 5 years, as Team Manager of J' Property Agency for 3 years, and as Director of Event Planning company for more than 3 years too.

Currently, Dave serves as member of Techcom Inc's Regional Marketing department, promoting and developing business activities of Techcom Inc, in Asia region.

Joseph Lee (Marketing Officer)

Mr. Lee obtained his Degree in Financial from University of the West of England, Bristol in 2014.

Joseph has been involved in financial consultation industry, with his vast knowledge and exposure, he managed to develop and manage all aspects of financial planning, budgeting, and forecasting for complex projects.

He also involved in multiple disciplines/business units, to develop guidelines and/or make recommendations to management.

Currently, Joseph serves as member of Techcom Inc's Regional Marketing department, developing business activities of Techcom Inc in China, for local financial compliance task and marketing set up.

Sunny Ng (Marketing Officer)

Mr. Ng obtained his Degree in Banking & Finance from Taylor University in 2013.

Sunny had joined Public Bank Berhad, currently one of the largest banks in Southeast Asia and had been exposed to a comprehensive range of financial products and services which include personal banking, commercial banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, share broking, trustee services, nominee services, sale and management of unit trust funds.

Currently, Sunny serves as member of Techcom Inc's Regional Marketing department, responsible for investment analytical and marketing development.

Xugis Gan (Marketing Officer)

Mr. Gan obtained his Degree in Engineering Management in Sheffield Hallam University, UK in 2012 and another Degree in Financial Management through Tunku Abdul Rahman College University in 2012.

Xugis was the International Marketing Chief of Quest International and Marketing and the Associate Partner of GenX United team building since 2009.

Currently, Xugis serves as member of Techcom Inc's Regional Marketing department, responsible for international financial investment and marketing development.

ABOUT TechCom, Inc.

Techcom Inc, is an Oil and Gas Service Company with a vision to become complete oil & gas service provider for upstream and downstream sectors in South East Asia. Considered being the biggest sector in the world in terms of dollar value, the oil and gas sector is a global powerhouse using hundreds of thousands of workers worldwide.

Techcom Inc, focused in providing services in this following area, petroleum trading, geoscience and petroleum engineering, port services, bunkering, fabrication, environmental services, HSE consultancy, manpower services, oil tank management, storage and investment.

With Techcom Inc,'s team being the asset and core values of the Company, it generates multiple discipliners capabilities to provide solutions to its Client across the regions.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties such as competitive factors, technological development, market demand and the Company's ability to obtain new contracts and accurately estimate net revenue due to variability in size, scope and duration of projects, and internal issues in the sponsoring client. Further information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results, can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and in its Reports on Forms 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

For more information contact:

Name: Fion Fong

Telephone: +85229803711

E-mail: info@techcominc.com

