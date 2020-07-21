Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Entertainment's Hospitality-Focused Agency The Door Launches Solution For New York Restaurants: Safe Eats

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / Hospitality powerhouse public relations agency The Door, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), joins an esteemed group of restaurateurs and industry experts to launch Safe Eats this week. Safe Eats, a 501c3 non-profit organization, answers the call of restaurant owners and consumers during this pandemic by providing the industry's most detailed toolkit for safe dining along with New York's very first trustmark for indoor/outdoor dining, takeout and delivery.

Within their toolkit, Safe Eats members will be linked with Zero Hour Health, the nation's leading provider to the restaurant industry of 24/7 medical guidance and crisis prevention, as well as Zedic, their health and safety app that provides a single source for 24/7 access to live clinical support and oversight of employee health checks. In addition, Safe Eats provides a continuously updated COVID-19 operator manual, preferred pricing for PPE, and a Safe Eats trustmark/window decal signifying their commitment to public safety.

Safe Eats was founded by restaurant owners Carlos Suarez of Bobo, Rosemary's, Claudette and Roey's, and Yann de Rochefort, founder of Boqueria restaurants (DC, Chicago, New York), along with Rachel Kornafel, VP of Marketing for Boqueria, restaurant business coach and advisor Nandu Awatramani, Roslyn Stone, COO of Zero Hour Health, and Dan Pollock, Chief Product Officer for Zedic. Additional Safe Eats counsel was provided by Lois Najarian O'Neill, Co-Founder of hospitality PR agency, The Door, as well as Melissa Gorman of brand strategy and design agency Love & War, who designed the trustmark and brand identity. Each have brought forth their distinct knowledge and experiences to craft solutions towards building a safe future for the culinary industry.

For more information or to become a member, please visit safeats.org.

###

ABOUT SAFE EATS

Safe Eats is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization, created to support the restaurant industry by providing access to health and safety best practices streamlined into one place, live clinical support, a reopening model and a trustmark-backed media campaign to promote and validate the work our members are undertaking to keep everyone safe.

Official Instagram: @SafeEatsOfficial

Official Twitter: @Safe_Eats

About The Door

Founded in 2008, The Door is a creative relations agency constructed as "an idea house," with a focus on building important, viable brands through diverse initiatives. Headquartered in New York, with offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and Miami, The Door represents a wide range of clients-including food and beverage, personalities, hospitality brands, events, consumer products, technology offerings, and entertainment/media entities.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music and hospitality industries. In December 2019, all three PR firms were ranked among the Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Dolphin's acquisition of Viewpoint Creative adds full-service creative branding and production capabilities to our marketing group. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT:

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/598250/Dolphin-Entertainments-Hospitality-Focused-Agency-The-Door-Launches-Solution-For-New-York-Restaurants-Safe-Eats