Oxford Immunotec Global PLC: Oxford Immunotec Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 4, 2020

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD) (the "Company"), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced that it plans to release second quarter 2020 financial results before the open of the market on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt McLaughlin, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the Company's financial results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The call will be concurrently webcast.

To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial. The replay will be available on the Company's website for approximately 60 days.

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company. We bring energy and invention to a world in need of diagnostic truth. Our leading product, the T-SPOT.TB test, is used for diagnosing infection with Tuberculosis, the world's largest cause of death from infectious disease. The T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 60 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, MA. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.

T-SPOT and the Oxford Immunotec logo are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Ltd.

CONTACTS:

For Media and Investor Inquiries:
Matt McLaughlin
Chief Financial Officer
Oxford Immunotec
Tel: +1

