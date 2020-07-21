Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2020) - Crestview Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRS) (FSE: CE7) ("Crestview" or the "Company") announced it has staked seven new lode claims at the Divide Mine project.

The addition of seven claims increased the property size from 12 to 19 claims. The new lode mining claims were staked around the original claims based on positive field observations and recently acquired geochemical data. The property size increased from 247 acres to 391 acres (158ha).

Crestview holds a lease with an option to purchase a 100% interest in the Divide Mine, a high-grade precious metal vein target located in Elko County, northcentral Nevada. This property is comprised of 19 unpatented lode claims covering 391 acres (158ha). The claims cover the majority of the old workings and potential strike extension of the Divide Mine.

This News Release was prepared by M.J. Abrams; BS and MS Geology, CPG #11451; Idaho PG #570; California PG#4138; Oregon RG#938. M.J. Abrams is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure included in this news release.

About Crestview Exploration Inc:

Crestview Exploration is a technology driven, well funded and experienced exploration company focused on finding gold and silver deposits in mining friendly jurisdictions. The company's flagship project Rock Creek as well as the Divide Mine and Castile Mountain precious metal projects are located in the Tuscarora mining district in north-central Nevada, in Elko County.

